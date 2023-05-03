Heardle fans from around the world are waiting with bated breath for the answer to the latest musical challenge. Several fans have also been discussing the clues and answer on social media. Whilst some seem to have cracked the puzzle, others are still struggling.

Heardle is quite similar to Wordle, conceptually. Both games involve guessing work. The key difference is that in Heardle, players are required to guess the name of the song instead of words. Six chances are available in total, but with every used chance, the track's length increases, making it easier to figure out the title.

Heardle is among the most popular browser-based games and continues to garner a strong fan following. However, fans will have to bid adieu to the game after May 4, 2023, as Spotify, who bought the app in July last year, is planning to shut it down.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Per Heardle's official website, the tracks played in the game every day are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which offers a significant advantage to those who love contemporary pop music and follow the works of new-age artists like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

But if you’re more into classic rock and disco, you still have a good chance of cracking the daily puzzles, as the app also often shares iconic rock anthems and disco hits from yesteryears. That said, if you’re having a hard time trying to decode what today’s Heardle song is, then read some of these clues shared by Forbes:

This is an electropop song.

The single was originally released in 2015.

This song reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the U.K. singles chart.

It appears on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack album.

The artist is from Hereford, England.

The artist’s other hits include Lights and a cover of Elton John’s Your Song.

Still haven’t cracked it? Then head to the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding.

More details about Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding

Love Me Like You Do was released on January 7, 2015, as part of the soundtrack for the hit film, Fifty Shades of Grey. The track begins with a soothing intro, following which Goulding's vocals take over.

The song incorporates various elements of pop and electronic music and fans of both genres would certainly enjoy it. It was a huge hit among critics, with many deeming it one of Goulding's finest tracks.

Ellie Goulding garnered mainstream popularity following the release of her hit debut album, Lights, which featured several catchy numbers, including Under the Sheets, Starry Eyed, Guns and Horses, and I'll Hold My Breath. The album was a massive commercial and critical hit.

Ellie Goulding has garnered massive fame and critical acclaim over the years, thanks to her expressive singing style, stage presence, and songwriting skills. Some of her major musical influences include Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell, and Kate Bush, among many others.

Poll : 0 votes