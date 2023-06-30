“Toddler”: RHOC fans slam Vicki Gunvalson for not wanting Teddi at the Tres Amigas event 

Fans recently got to know Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Vicki Gunvalson still holds a grudge against Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Teddi Mellencamp despite the fact that it had been two years since their fight. In a recent episode of Tamra Judge's podcast Two Ts In A Pod, Tamra conveyed that her co-host doesn't want the RHOBH star to attend An Evening With The Tres Amigas.

Fans had been buzzing in Teddi Mellencamp's DMs, asking her whether she will be attending the Tres Amigas event or not.

She conveyed the same to Tamra, who will be performing in the event alongside Shannon Brador and Vicki Gunvalson. The RHOC member clarified Vicki doesn't want her on the show.

“I’m so upset. Vicki doesn’t want you there."

The shocking news led to fans calling out Vicki's "childish behaviour". One even wrote:

RHOC fans call out Vicki Gunvalson's childish behaviour against Teddi

In a recording session of Tamra Judges's podcast Two Ts In A Pod, Tamra Judge made a shocking revelation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Teddi Mellencamp would not be attending An Evening With The Tres Amigas.

The reason behind it is Vicki Gunvalson, who has made it clear prior to the event she doesn't want to see Teddi at the event.

Fans who were expecting to see Teddi Mellencamp at the event were disappointed by the RHOC star's behaviour as they went on to call it childish. Some wrote:

Some netizens went on to call out Tamra Judge for not standing up for Teddi Mellencamp.

On the podcast, Teddi Mellencamp acknowledged that she and Vicki had an ongoing feud but she wanted to keep that aside only to support her friend during her performance.

“I would have posted for you guys, regardless of whatever beef that Vicki and I have, how I feel about you surpasses that because I want you to succeed, I want you to do well, and I don’t care about some stupid, random fight that I had with Vicki like two years ago," Teddi said.

Tamra Judge, however, believes that there may be underlying reasons for Vicki Gunvalson's refusal to have Teddi attend the event. Speculating on Gunvalson's motives, Judge suggested:

“I think there’s more to it. I think if you were there, it might be a little bit about me and you and that will take away from things, and I disagree with it. I wanted you there.”

However, the duo agreed if Vicki hadn't had any issue with her attendance, Teddi would have definitely attended the event.

It isn't the first time Tamara Judge is found between the Teddi Mellencamp and Vicki Gunvalson feud as fans have seen she was the one who started it all.

In an episode on Tamra Judge's podcast, the host threw Vicki under the bus by revealing her co-host called Teddi "boring" during the filming of RHUGT 2.

Soon after, the RHOBH star went on record with Entertainment Tonight to voice out that although she never knew Vicki Gunvalson, she never liked her. Since then the two have been sparring quite publicly.

