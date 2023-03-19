The Flash, the upcoming brand-new superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is all set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023, in the United States. The movie, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role of Barry Allen/The Flash, is the 13th installment in the DCEU.

Recently, news of Hollywood star Tom Cruise reviewing the movie and raving about it surfaced on Twitter.

As stated in the news, Tom Cruise called the CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Michael Zaslav, and said he wanted to watch the movie. After watching it, he reportedly went on to call director Andy Muschietti and praise the film.

A still of the news piece regarding the news of Tom Cruise watching The Flash movie and raving about it (Image Via Twitter)

The news has not gone down well with netizens as they firmly believe it is a desperate way of creating "hype" to save the DC movie.

The DC movie will have its world premiere on April 25, 2023, at CinemaCon, before its theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

"DC paid him" - Netizens unconvinced with Tom Cruise's reported review of The Flash

As the aforementioned news spread on Twitter, netizens expressed their skepticism, saying Tom Cruise's comments seem like a desperate move to promote the upcoming movie, The Flash.

Fahimul @Fahimul7 @therealsupes Don’t be fooled, this interview was obviously leaked to cover up Ben Afflecks interview and the negative press surrounding DC atm @therealsupes Don’t be fooled, this interview was obviously leaked to cover up Ben Afflecks interview and the negative press surrounding DC atm

JOE @Josephr19123547 @therealsupes I wonder how much DC PAID TOM TO SAY THAT JUST TO PROMOTE THE MOVIE @therealsupes I wonder how much DC PAID TOM TO SAY THAT JUST TO PROMOTE THE MOVIE

Last Son @LastS0n @therealsupes Lmaoooo man they really are hurt with Affleck’s TRUE comments. Desperation much? A movie fan liked a movie? Water is also still wet? Who knew? Bet he didn’t even see it. @therealsupes Lmaoooo man they really are hurt with Affleck’s TRUE comments. Desperation much? A movie fan liked a movie? Water is also still wet? Who knew? Bet he didn’t even see it.

Ishmael Cohen @TempestEagle200 @therealsupes Tom Cruise saying that the movie was great isn’t going to convince me to watch. I’m surprised he was brought in to watch a DC property movie. That just shows how desperate the @wbpictures is. @therealsupes Tom Cruise saying that the movie was great isn’t going to convince me to watch. I’m surprised he was brought in to watch a DC property movie. That just shows how desperate the @wbpictures is.

Javi @JJKickback @therealsupes Not sure how I feel about this @therealsupes Not sure how I feel about this 👀

More details about the upcoming superhero movie

The movie's story is written by John Francis Daley, Joby Harold, and Jonathan Goldstein. Christina Hodson has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Andy Muschietti has acted as the director. The movie is produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti.

The official synopsis of the movie, given by Warner Bros. Pictures, reads as follows:

"Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."

It further reads:

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Apart from Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the cast list for the upcoming movie includes:

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Antje Traue as Faora-U

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman

The Flash arrives in theaters in the USA on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes