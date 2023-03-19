The Flash, the upcoming brand-new superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is all set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023, in the United States. The movie, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role of Barry Allen/The Flash, is the 13th installment in the DCEU.
Recently, news of Hollywood star Tom Cruise reviewing the movie and raving about it surfaced on Twitter.
As stated in the news, Tom Cruise called the CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Michael Zaslav, and said he wanted to watch the movie. After watching it, he reportedly went on to call director Andy Muschietti and praise the film.
The news has not gone down well with netizens as they firmly believe it is a desperate way of creating "hype" to save the DC movie.
The DC movie will have its world premiere on April 25, 2023, at CinemaCon, before its theatrical release on June 16, 2023.
"DC paid him" - Netizens unconvinced with Tom Cruise's reported review of The Flash
As the aforementioned news spread on Twitter, netizens expressed their skepticism, saying Tom Cruise's comments seem like a desperate move to promote the upcoming movie, The Flash.
More details about the upcoming superhero movie
The movie's story is written by John Francis Daley, Joby Harold, and Jonathan Goldstein. Christina Hodson has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Andy Muschietti has acted as the director. The movie is produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti.
The official synopsis of the movie, given by Warner Bros. Pictures, reads as follows:
"Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."
It further reads:
"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"
Apart from Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the cast list for the upcoming movie includes:
- Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl
- Michael Shannon as General Zod
- Ron Livingston as Henry Allen
- Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen
- Kiersey Clemons as Iris West
- Antje Traue as Faora-U
- Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman
The Flash arrives in theaters in the USA on June 16, 2023.