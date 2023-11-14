Tom Segura Come Together Global Comedy Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Popular comedian and podcaster Tom Segura has announced the initial dates for his upcoming global stand-up comedy tour, billed as the "Tom Segura: Come Together" tour. The announcement comes ahead of the success of Segura's previous world tour, "I’m Coming Everywhere," which played to sold-out audiences across 300 shows and various venues.

The eagerly awaited Come Together tour is now set to kick off in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 30, 2024, promising fans a fresh hour of Segura's signature humor. The tour will span over 40 cities, covering Asia and North America in its first leg.

Presale for the tour will go live on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am local time, while the general sale will go on sale on November 17 via the artist's official website. Fans can also follow Tom Segura's social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Tom Segura's tour will begin in Honolulu and end in Bangor, dates and venues revealed

Tom Segura will kick off his tour with a concert in Honolulu, which is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2023. After performing in a few cities, the comedian will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in Bangor on June 15, 2024.

Sharing his excitement about the tour, Tom Segura said that the musical trek will be a massive one:

“This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I’ve ever done. But that name has already been used, but ‘Come Together’ gets the point across. Let’s all come together for a night. One way or another we’re going to make memories on this one.”

Here are the dates and venues of the Tom Segura's tour:

December 30, 2023 - Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

January 5, 2024 - Tokyo – Yamano Hall

January 8, 2024 - Hong Kong – Rotunda 3, KITEC

January 10, 2024 - Singapore – The Theatre at Mediacorp

January 18, 2024 - Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

January 19, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

January 20, 2024 - Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

February 1, 2024 - Reading, PA – Santander Arena

February 2, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

February 3, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

February 4, 2024 - Hanover, MD – The HALL at Live!

February 10, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

February 29, 2024 - Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

March 1, 2024 - Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

March 2, 2024 - Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

March 8, 2024 - San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

March 9, 2024 - Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 10, 2024 - Belton, TX – Bell County Expo Center

March 14, 2024 - Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 15, 2024 - Saint Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 16, 2024 - Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

March 17, 2024 - Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 4, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 5, 2024 - Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

April 6, 2024 - Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

April 7, 2024 - Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 12, 2024 - Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

April 13, 2024 - Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

April 14, 2024 - Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

April 26, 2024 - Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May 2, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 3, 2024 - Rama, ON – Casino Rama

May 4, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

May 10, 2024 - San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

May 11, 2024 - Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

June 6, 2024 - Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

June 7, 2024 - Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 8, 2024 - Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

June 12, 2024 - Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

June 13, 2024 - Jamestown, NY – Northwest Arena

June 14, 2024 - Verona, NY – Turning Stone Casino

June 15, 2024 - Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

In other news, Tom Segura's most recent Netflix comedy special, titled Sledgehammer, garnered positive reviews and is in the running for the inaugural Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy Special category at this year's Golden Globes.