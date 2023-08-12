“Too hard, too soon”: Big Brother season 25 host Julie Chen Moonves chimes in on first vote out

Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed Big Brother season 25 host Julie Chen Moonves, where she discussed season 25's hot topics and Kirsten Elwin's elimination. The following is what Julie said when asked about the voting results and what Kirsten did wrong during the game:

“She played too hard, too soon. But you can't blame her. She was nominated from day one after losing her competition. Plus, everyone was still getting to know each other so she had to quickly try and secure supporters without knowing personalities.”

Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon were the cast members who were nominated during episode 3. As a result of his victory in the veto contest, Hisam Goueli had the opportunity to save any one of them, but he chose not to. According to him, he was not sure whom to save between the two contestants. This resulted in both nominated contestants being in the same position.

During episode 4, after the voting was done, the results all turned out to be against Kristen as everyone voted for her and not Felicia Cannon. As a result, Kirsten was voted out of the show during this episode.

This leaves America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley as the remaining contestants.

During the interview, Julie also talked about how she bets for the "older folks" in the game because they have more experience and do not make “hasty decisions.”

The 25th season of Big Brother saw another contestant leave the house

Along with Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine was also evicted from the show during the latest episode. Luke had a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli during which he used a racial slur that resulted in him being terminated.

According to CBS' statement on the matter:

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

The description of Big Brother season 25 episode 4 released on August 10, 2023, mentioned the following:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

Week 2 will see a challenge to determine which house member will become the new Head of Household (HOH). Following this, a few Big Brother cast members will be added to the nomination list by the upcoming HOH.

This season of Big Brother is filled with talented contestants who are competing to win the trophy for the show's season 25, and with each episode, the competition is getting more fierce.

“Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

Tune into CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday to catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25. Paramount+ also offers fans access to the latest episode of the show.