Tool’s Fall 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Tool’s Fall 2023 North American Tour is set to begin on September 22 in Louisville, KY, and will conclude on November 21 in Toronto. The tour will have the band’s first Canadian shows following 2019. It also has some festival appearances, including Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Power Trip.

Fans can check out the tickets for all non-festival shows as they go on sale on June 9 at 10 am local time. TOOL Army members will be able to access pre-sale tickets and VIP packages on June 8 at 10 am local time.

TOOL Army is the official fan club of the band. Fans can join the club by registering on the band's website and paying a membership fee. As a member, fans gain access to exclusive content, ticket pre-sales, VIP packages, members-only forums, and merchandise. Membership benefits include exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, photos, and more.

TOOL effing TOOL @Tool Limited number of VIP packages are available for our fall 2023 tour dates, which include premium tickets, sound check access, exclusive merchandise, and more. For more information, head to toolband.com/vip Limited number of VIP packages are available for our fall 2023 tour dates, which include premium tickets, sound check access, exclusive merchandise, and more. For more information, head to toolband.com/vip. https://t.co/gwXJo36Bhh

It also includes ticket pre-sales for early access to secure seats, VIP packages having soundcheck access, early entry, interaction in members-only forums, and exclusive merchandise and drops, including limited edition items and collectibles. Free collectible membership pin to show support and loyalty to the band will also be included. The exclusive content can be accessed through the TOOL Army members-only website.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages for Tool's tour through the venue's ticketing platform. VIP package details, pricing, and availability will vary by show. The benefits of such packages also include premium reserved tickets, parking, early access to the venue, exclusive soundcheck access, a group photo with band members, and a limited edition merchandise kit.

For specific VIP package details, pricing, and locations, fans should check the ticket purchase site for each respective show. VIP links and ticket details for all tour dates can be found on the official website for Tool.

Tool’s Fall 2023 North American Tour: Dates and venues

The tour will include non-festival shows kicking off on October 3 in Loveland, CO, and will go on for six weeks.

The band will perform in several cities, including Salt Lake City, Spokane, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, and Montreal and will end with two concerts at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 20 and 21.

The artists' tour will be in support of their album Fear Inoculum, released on August 30, 2019. Here are the band’s upcoming fall tour dates and venues:

September 22 — Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival

October 3 — Loveland, CO, Budweiser Event Center

October 6 — Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival

October 8 — Indio, CA, Power Trip

October 11 — Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center

October 12 — Idaho Falls, ID, Mountain America Center

October 14 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center

October 15 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

October 17 — Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Center

October 19 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

October 20 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

October 22 — Kelowna, BC, Prospera Place Arena

October 23 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

October 25 — Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 — Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Center

October 31 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

TOOL effing TOOL @Tool

toolband.com/tour A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, sound check access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, sound check access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.toolband.com/tour

November 1 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

November 3 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 — Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum

November 6 — Rochester, NY, Blue Cross Arena

November 7 — Allentown, PA, PPL Center

November 10 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 — Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena

November 15 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

November 16 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

November 19 — Montreal, QC, Bell Center

November 20 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

November. 21 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

TOOL effing TOOL @Tool

toolband.com/tour We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time. We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time.toolband.com/tour https://t.co/J0aMuQVuF2

More about Tool

American rock band Tool is from Los Angeles and was founded in 1990. Tool's current members are vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band is well known for their complex and experimental music with visual arts and a message of personal evolution. The artists have released five studio albums and won four Grammy Awards.

The band's biggest hits include the songs Schism which is the first single from Lateralus. The track won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2002. Another hit track is Sober, with it’s stop-motion video directed by guitarist Adam Jones. Other popular tracks are Ænema, Forty Six & 2, and Lateralus.

Poll : 0 votes