Toosii Tout has announced a new US tour, titled the NAUJOUR Tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to September 3, 2023, in venues across the mainland US, with a show in Toronto, Canada in the middle as well. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, NAUJOUR.

The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page on May 6, 2023:

The presale for the tour starts on May 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by pre-saving the album on https://presave.umusic.com/toosii-presave. General tickets for the show will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Tickets can be availed at https://www.ticketmaster.com/toosii-tickets/artist/2702381.

Toosii Tout is building momentum for his upcoming album with the tour

Toosii Tout is set to release his upcoming album on June 2, 2023. The singer said in his album announcement that the album was personal to him, stating:

"I’m excited to announce my debut album NAUJOUR is officially on its way.This one was personal to me. Not just because it’s my debut album, but because it’s self-titled. I’ve worked for years perfecting my craft and just trying to be the best version of me."

The full list of dates and venues for the Toosii Tout tour is given below:

July 26, 2023 – San Francisco, California The Midway

July 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, California The Wiltern

July 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues

July 31, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

August 3, 2023 – Dallas, Texas South Side Ballroom

August 5, 2023 – Houston, Texas House of Blues

August 6, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore

August 8, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee Marathon Music Works

August 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

August 11, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

August 15, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

August 17, 2023 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

August 19, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at The Beacham

August 21, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

August 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

August 24, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 25, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues

August 27, 2023 – New York, New York at Palladium Times Square

August 29, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

August 31, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

September 2, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

September 3, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tracing Toosii Tout and his music career

Nau'Jour Grainger, better known by his stage name Toosii Tout, was born on January 9, 2000, and began his career in 2017 with the EP Label Me Diverse, which failed to chart.

The singer had his first chart breakthrough with his sixth EP, Platinum Heart, which was released on February 6, 2020. The EP peaked at number 196 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released his independent album, Poetic Pain, on September 17, 2020. The album was a major success, peaking at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his independent album, Toosii Tout released his seventh EP, Thank You for Believing, on May 7, 2021. The EP peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

