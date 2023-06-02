Top 3 custom sneakers of May 2023 explored as netizens “obsess” over Shoe Surgeon’s SB Dunk ‘Pinkberry Bandana’ sneakers

Custom sneakers have been growing in popularity in recent years, with sneakerheads and fashion creators seeking unique and personalized designs. These have become a way for individuals to express their creativity and stand out from the crowd, with hand-painted designs, new fabrics, and partial rework boosting their appeal.

As demand for custom sneakers continues to grow, artists and designers are seeing an increase in business and opportunities to connect with sneakerhead community more deeply.

Recently, THE SURGEON took to Instagram to share pictures of a custom pair of Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk sneakers.

Netizens went crazy over a the sneakers dressed in pink suede and covered with black embroidery.

Fans are totally copping with SB Dunk ‘Pinkberry Bandana’ sneakers (Image via @copcalendar/Instagram)

Fans are going crazy over Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk ‘Pinkberry Bandana’ custom sneakers

Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular sneaker models amongst sneakerheads. Now, they are getting it with a more modified and unique design, thanks to THE SURGEON.

The customized Dunk Low made by this artist features a mesmerizing design on the silhouette. This customized Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk ‘Pinkberry Bandana’ sneakers are covered in a baby pink hues, and the main attraction of this pair is the black design all over it.

The swoosh of the custom sneakers is dressed in all back, and the signature of the artirst comes on the top of the heel. The soft cushiony sneaker tongue gives the model a very comfortable design. The laces are made from rug.

Fans flooded the comments section of the artist's Instagram post with positive reactions for the pair.

Netizens going crazy over ‘Pinkberry Bandana’ sneakers (Image via Instagram)

The reactions to 'Pinkberry Bandana' show just how popular custom sneakers are with the public. However, these Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk shoes aren't the only custom pair that rocked the sneaker world last month.

3 more popular customs sneakers of May 2023

1) Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 High "Floral"

Beautiful custom Air Jordan 1 high sneakers by Shoe Massacre, the shoes are completely covered in flowery print with Louis Vuitton logo on it.

The color combination of the shoe includes red, yellow, green, and mainly grayish blue. The swoosh comes in off-white color with fish scale design. The midsole is white and thick with a complete black outsole. The black lace enahnces the over-all look for the sneakers. This custom Air Jordan 1 sneakers were only available in 3 pairs.

2) Dragon Ball Z x Air Jordan 1 Mid

These custom Air Jordan 1 mid sneakers are very special for anime lovers as they feature one of the most iconic anime shows to have ever aired - Dragon Ball Z.

The design of the shoe is very unique as it features Goku's eye on the upper part of the pair. The Nike swoosh symbolizes the two most significant powers of nature - fire and water. The rest of this custom Air Jordan 1 mid sneakers is covered in DBZ-themed orange and blue hues. A thick white midsole and black laces complete the whole look.

3) Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum "Cherry Blossom"

Quite a cute custom version of Forum custom sneakers, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum "Cherry Blossom" sneakers are dressed in beautiful pink and gray color palette. Adidas's iconic three stripes come in a dark shade of pink, while the outer sole is transparent. Other details such as the upper part of the pair, heels, and laces of the Adidas Forum sneakers come in baby pink hues.

These are some of the highly viral custom sneakers in the month of May 2023. As the demand of custom sneakers are high in the market, there are more custom silhouettes can be found right now on various social media platforms, available in limited pairs.

