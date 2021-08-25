Top 5 hottest female K-pop idols as of 2021

The competition for the "hottest female K-pop idol" is tough, when looking at all the competitors in the category. However, fans have made their choices clear through the results of a recently held poll, and the rankings are finally in.

Disclaimer: Rankings for this list are influenced by the popular fan-voting website KingsChoice.

Who is the hottest female K-pop idol of 2021?

5) Blackpink Rosé

Rosé makes it to position number five on this list with 31,837 upvotes. The Blackpink member is a vocalist for the K-pop group.

Rosé is currently among the top 10 most-followed Korean individuals on Instagram, as of April 2021. She is a global ambassador for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co, and is a muse for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

4) TWICE Tzuyu

With 41,276 upvotes, Tzuyu of JYP Entertainment's K-pop girl group TWICE is on the list at number four. She is a vocalist for the nine-member girl group.

In 2016, Tzuyu was voted as the 3rd most-popular K-pop idol in a survey taken by the general public in South Korea. To add to that, in a ranking released by TC Chandler in 2019 for "The most beautiful face in the world", Tzuyu was voted number one.

3) Momoland Nancy

Momoland's Nancy made it to number three with 87,029 votes in total. She is a singer and dancer for Momoland.

Nancy was elected as a new endorsement model for the cosmetics brand "Some By Mi". She will also be acting in the Filipino miniseries "The Soulmate Project".

2) Blackpink Lisa

Lisa of Blackpink is in position number two with a total of 878,474 votes. She is a rapper and dance leader for YG Entertainment's four-member K-pop group Blackpink.

Lisa has won several individual awards for her worldwide popularity. She is a Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics and is the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram. She is a muse for Hedi Slimane.

1) Blackpink Jisoo

With a whopping 924,658 votes in total, Blackpink's Jisoo is at the top of the list. She is a singer for the K-pop girl group.

Jisoo has been a Global Ambassador for Dior and has modeled for the brand on several occasions. Her "double-bow hairstyle" from her "How You Like That" concept teasers set a trend, influencing many social media stars and make-up artists to recreate the look. The Dior Autumn/Winter 2021 collection is said to be inspired by Jisoo.

Also read: Top 5 fastest K-pop idol rappers as of 2021

Edited by R. Elahi