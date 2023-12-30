Top 5 winter accessories to add extra oomph to any outfit

When we think of winter, what comes to mind are layers of clothing and winter accessories. Winter allows you to take your style from a ten to a hundred by adding a variety of accessories to your ensemble that not only serve their practical purpose but also add a touch of flair to your fashion style.

As the weather drops, fashion enthusiasts are eager to embrace styles that make them look cool and feel warm at the same time. On the lookout for stylish winter accessories? Check out the carefully curated list below.

5 winter accessories to level up your winter wardrobe

1. Simari winter gloves

The Simari winter gloves (Image via Amazon)

These maroon-colored gloves are made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex materials, with their warm flannel lining enhancing warmth and elasticity. The Simari gloves ensure your hand stays warm in the harshest of cold weather.

The gloves feature silicon particles on the palms and fingers that increase grip strength and abrasion resistance. The gloves also come in a touchscreen design, which means that you can freely text, play games, and tap on smartwatches and the GPS panel of your car even with gloves on.

Their unique, sensitive touchscreen fingers are compatible with phones, pads, and other intelligent devices you can think of. These winter accessories are sold on Amazon for $16.98.

2. Gelante unisex fleece earmuffs

The Gelante unisex fleece earmuffs (Image via Amazon)

These beige-colored earmuffs are made from a lightweight polyester material that is skin-friendly and soft. They are dressed in fur made from super-soft fleece that ensures warmth and comfort all day long.

These earmuffs are easy to carry as they are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to put in your pocket or purse. They are also designed to be worn by both men and women and come in one size that fits most.

These winter accessories add sophistication to any winter ensemble. They are sold on Amazon for $6.99.

3. Mishansha hiking boots

The Mishansha hiking boots (Image via Amazon)

This boot should be at the top of all winter accessory lists, as it is crafted from artificial leather with the sole made from rubber. The shoe comes in a classic high-top design with an elastic lacing system.

The boot features a toe cap with enhanced TPR material that protects the feet from falling objects and collisions. The boot is covered with a thick lining that keeps the feet warm and comfortable in the cold and also features an EVA midsole and non-skid leather outsole that provide cushioning for the feet.

The shoes are draped in a classic, rustic brown color that can be paired with many winter outfits. Shop these impressive boots for $40.99 on Amazon.

4. Veronz classic cashmere winter scarf

The Veronz classic cashmere winter scarf (Image via Amazon)

The Veronz brand makes elegant winter accessories, and this scarf is proof of that. It is made from 100% viscose fabric and has a soft and luxurious cashmere feel to it. It is 72 inches long and 12 inches wide.

It comes in a beautiful gray plaid with tassels at the end of the scarf. The scarf is versatile to style, as it can be draped across the shoulders or wrapped around the neck. It can be gotten from the Amazon store.

5. FZ Fantastic Zone winter beanie set

The FZ Fantastic Zone winter beanie set (Image via Amazon)

Made from high-quality acrylic polyester fabric, the beanie set is very stretchy and soft. The inside is lined with artificial wool that is skin-friendly and has better heat retention. These winter accessories come in a muted navy blue color with brown fur trimmings, giving it an aesthetically pleasing look.

The set comes in one size that fits most, perfect for both men and women. This set can be copped from Amazon for $11.99.

Winter accessories are must-have additions to your winter closet, as they not only amp up your style but also give much-needed protection from the harsh cold.