Top Chef season 20 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

Bravo’s Top Chef season 20 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming week, the chefs must Indian it up as they set out to create a Thali platter to impress a panel of judges from India, including Asma Khan, the founder, and owner of Darjeeling Express restaurant.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The chefs have to cook with preserved fish for this week's Quickfire Challenge; the chefs must use six different flavour profiles to create their own Thali platter to impress a panel of chefs from India and judges Padma, Tom and Gail."

Tune in on Thursday, May 11, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

Asma Khan to appear in the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20

Asma Khan previously appeared on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and is one of the UK’s most prominent female chefs. The Great British Chefs describes her as “an unstoppable force for social change in the food industry.

The upcoming Top Chef guest chef was born into a royal Indian family, and due to social stigmas, her birth as the second daughter in a royal family was seen as a burden. In a documentary by the BBC in 2017, the chef said that "a firstborn girl is sad; a second girl is a disaster."

While Asma comes from a royal background, she grew up watching both her parents work, and as a child, she would often help her mother run her food business by assembling and serving dishes of the Mughlai cuisine.

However, the now-famous chef didn’t learn how to cook until much later in life. When she moved to Cambridge in 1991 with her husband, she returned home for a few months, where she learned "the craft of royal Mughlai dishes."

The upcoming Top Chef guest chef was the first in her family to attend college, qualify as a lawyer, and complete a doctorate from King’s College, London; however, she knew she belonged in the kitchen.

She said:

"I wanted to feed other people who I knew were going through the same thing I had been through."

She is now set to appear as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20.

What happened previously on the show

The chefs found themselves participating in Restaurant Wars in last week's episode of the Bravo cooking competition, but there was a catch. This time, they were sent to work in Clare Smyth's Core, a well established restaurant.

The teams were divided, and United Kitchen consisted of Buddha, Amar, Sara, and Ali, while Team Root consisted of Tom, Nicole, Gabri, and Victorie. United Kitchen won the task, with the individual winner being Buddha, while Nicole packed up her knives and made it to Last Chance Kitchen.

Tune in on Thursday, May 11, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes