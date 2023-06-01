Top Chef season 20 episode 13: Release date, air time, and plot details

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, June 1, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the remaining contestants participating in a variety of challenges to create delicious dishes. They will give it their all to impress judges and guest chefs to keep moving forward until one of them clenches the coveted title.

Episode 13 of Top Chef will see the remaining contestants heading to Paris for the final stretch of the competition this season. They will be tasked with difficult challenges, which will test their utmost culinary potential and push them to their limits. The chefs will have to keep their calm in order to fly through the challenges successfully and avoid elimination.

The hit Bravo series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi. Over the past many years on air, it has become one of the most legendary cooking competitions on American television. Season 20 of the show has seen contestants from different Top Chef franchises from all over the world competing against each other.

Top Chef season 20 contestants will head to Paris in upcoming episode 13

Season 20 of Top Chef has documented a lot of interesting moments in the competition so far. The journey started off with 18 contestants and now, only four of them are left to compete in what can be called the final leg of the season.

The four finalists, including Ali Al Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Buddha Lo (Houston), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Sara Bradley (Kentucky), will all be seen vying for the title in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of the Top Chef episode, titled Champions in Paris, reads as:

"The final four land in Paris, the culinary capital of the world and home of the 2024 Olympics, where they compete in the infamous Wall Challenge; their partners are U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

A few preview clips of the upcoming episode teased what fans can expect. The four finalists were seen sharing a bottle of champagne and cheering for making it to the last leg of the competition. They were in disbelief at making it this far and looked at the mighty Eiffel Tower to soothe themselves.

Sara Bradley, who returned to Top Chef last week after winning Last Chance Kitchen, expressed how only three of them can now move on to cooking the "meal of their lives," a dish which will decide their fate in the competition and prove them worthy of winning the coveted title. Gabriel Rodriguez called it a memorable journey, as Ali Al Ghzawi laughed and echoed his competitor's statement.

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef Olympians and Paralympians for an unforgettable challenge! All-new World All Stars TOMORROW The #TopChef finalists team up with someOlympians and Paralympians for an unforgettable challenge! All-new World All Stars TOMORROW The #TopChef finalists team up with some 🇺🇸 Olympians and Paralympians for an unforgettable challenge! All-new World All Stars TOMORROW 🌎🔪 https://t.co/voYHE9hT6H

The contestants will also participate in the iconic wall challenge. They will be partnered with renowned Olympics and Paralympics, including American swimmer Mallory Weggeman, olympian Hunter Woodhall, and athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Buddha will be seen guiding Hunter through a wall, helping him recognize ingredients like leeks and capers.

In a confessional on the Top Chef preview, Buddha said:

"To be honest, I just wanna jump over the bench, cook both of that dishes, and he can just watch me (laughs)."

Season 20 of Top Chef is nearing its end. The four finalists have proven their talent and skills to the judges, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, to reach this stage of the competition. From here on, it is only going to get more intense as they put their best foot forward to take home the win.

Catch episode 13 on Thursday, June 1, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

