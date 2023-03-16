Top Chef season 20 episode 2 release date, time, and plot

Top Chef season 20, episode 2, is set to air on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show, which is being filmed outside the United States for the first time, will feature “16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef iterations around the globe,” who will compete for the title of Top Chef World All-Star.

With Emmy Award-nominated television host Padma Lakshmi as its host and judge, season 20 of the show premiered on Thursday, March 9. Lakshmi is joined by the culinary world’s most celebrated figures, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, in judging all the dishes.

Top Chef season 20, episode 2 will see chefs prepare rice-based dishes for 100 guests in London's Alexandra Palace

In keeping with its second episode, titled Rice, Rice Baby, fans eagerly anticipate what it has in store. Future episodes of the season will feature different challenges for the contestants, including planning a picnic at Highclere Castle and participating in cook-offs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

During each episode, chefs might have to compete in different locations throughout London. In light of the fact that many of the cast members have previously won cooking show titles, it is clear that the competition will be tough.

Since this season is being filmed in the UK, viewers are expected to see several British landmarks and culinary traditions in the episodes to come. Most fans are looking forward to the Highclere Castle challenge.

The official synopsis of episode 2 reads:

“In the Quickfire, the chefs are challenged to make an amuse-bouche with unexpected ingredients that must fit on a Ritz cracker; the competition heats up as the chefs head to Alexandra Palace, where they must create rice dishes for 100 guests.”

Recap of episode 1 of season 20 of Top Chef

March 9, 2023, saw the release of episode one, London Calling, featuring contestants who have made their mark in the culinary industry. Among the 16 contestants were:

Buddha Lo (Winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, Season 19: Houston)

Luciana Berry (Winner of Top Chef Brazil, Season 2)

Ali Al Ghzawi (Winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 3: Lebanon)

As soon as the challenge started, the chefs had three minutes to get everything they needed from the kitchen. There was just one catch: they could only choose five vegetarian ingredients from the kitchen.

Furthermore, the episode also included two twists. First, judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons brought out a table containing the finest seafood from the United Kingdom.

For the second twist, the contestants were divided into duo teams based on their ingredients. Following the challenges, Luciana and Gabri, Sylwia and Buddha, and Sara and Dale received praise from the judges. The dishes prepared by Samuel, Gabri, and Dawn could not impress the judges. As a result, Samuel was eliminated from the competition.

An official press release about the show stated:

"This season’s Restaurant Wars also continues to up the ante when Michelin-starred Chef Clare Smyth hands over her restaurant and staff so that each team can deliver a meal worthy of a star. The teams are in for a surprise, however, when they find out a secret critic will be joining the judging panel.

"To rise above the pack, the cheftestants will have to bring their A-game for the fastest Elimination Challenge in Top Chef history and hit all the right notes cooking Indian food for Padma and the judges. With the best of the best competing, the stakes are higher than ever before as they fight to cook in the finale in Paris to claim the ultimate title of Top Chef World All-Star.”

The show will also feature “distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.” There will be food, drama, and praise from the judges in every episode.

The winner of the competition will be awarded $250,000, a feature in Food and Wine magazine, and an appearance at the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

To watch the next episode of the show, tune in to Bravo on March 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes