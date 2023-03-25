"Traded Adidas for Balmain!": Internet applauds Beyoncé as singer calls designing with Olivier Rousteing "freeing"

The partnership between Beyoncé and Adidas officially ended in 2023, and the latter didn't want to renew the collaboration due to financial reasons. However, that didn't stop the Grammy-winning singer from exploring her love for art and fashion.

The singer officially announced her new partnership with Olivier Rousteing in an Instagram post that showed her with Rousteing.

In the post, she thanked Rousteing and the brand for "bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture." She added that designing with them was "freeing," and stated that she was thankful that they let her "freely express" herself. Expressing gratitude for letting her celebrate the human form and take artistic risks, the singer also thanked them for allowing her to push boundaries.

The Lemonade singer added:

"To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world."

Right after it was posted on the social media platform, the internet overflowed with appreciation and support for the singer. Her fans are happy that right after the huge news for Ivy Park, Beyoncé is back on track in less than 24 hours. People are saying that the change from Adidas to Balmain is better than ever.

Fans react to Beyoncé x Olivier Rousteing collaboration

The discontinuation of the collaboration with the sneaker brand didn't demotivate Beyoncé. The singer had started her work on fashion with Balmain, branded by Olivier Rousteing.

The connection between the two artists started in 2018. During the singer's two performances at Coachella, she depended on many different Balmain garments for her musicians and dancers. Once again, the artists are back together with their Renaissance collection, and her fans are loving it.

Needless to say, people are excited about the partnership and flooded the singer's Instagram post with positive and excited comments. While some said that they were glad she wasn't working with Adidas anymore, others wanted to know when they'd be able to catch a glimpse of the upcoming apparel from the Renaissance collection.

All about the Balmain X Beyoncé Renaissance collection

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director, collaborated with the singer, a longtime friend, and collaborator on a contemporary couture collection over the course of six months.

The sixteen tracks that make up the seventh studio album of the Grammy-winner, RENAISSANCE, served as inspiration for each of the Renaissance collection designs. The album's songs, lyrics, and rhythms were very imaginative in how they blended together a wide variety of artists, samples, and styles. So it's not surprising that the couture collection it inspired is also highly original.

Speaking about the collection Olivier Rousteing said:

"Obviously, Beyoncé’s a strong woman of substance — and with lyrics and a message like these, well, making the choice for which way to go for this first design was a very easy one."

He added:

"Knowing exactly the message that we wanted to give, we turned to sculptor Elie Hirsch for this sublime sun-meets-crown metal bustier (I especially love how these spikes impart a perfect frisson of danger)."

To create the collection, the Renaissance collection's co-designers worked in close collaboration with Balmain's design team and the singer's longstanding stylist Marni Senofonte.

Together, they interpreted RENAISSANCE's glee and ingenuity into a couture collection by playing with signatures from Balmain House, the iconic Parisian savoir-faire. It was all accompanied by a wide range of unprecedented techniques and materials.

