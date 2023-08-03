Trash”: Fans slam RHONJ star Teresa Giudice as she mocks Sofia Vergara’s accent and calls her out for being the “rudest”

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice and nutritionist, coach/podcast host Melissa Pfeister released an episode of the Namaste B$tc**s podcast on July 26. Throughout the podcast, the two primarily discussed Sofia Vergara, who is currently a judge on America's Got Talent season 18. Even the episode's title was Pics with Sofia Vergara.

In this episode of Namaste B$tc**s, Teresa talked about the time in 2017 when she met Sofia for the first time and recalled how she found her to be "the rudest woman." Teresa elaborated:

"Sofia Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together. I didn't want a picture with her. I've never asked to take a picture with anybody. When we went to go take a picture she was like, standing in front of me, like ok, that's not how you take a picture.”

She continued by saying:

“She was the rudest woman I've ever met. I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady? I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.'"

Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media since this Namaste B$tc**s podcast episode aired. There are some who even dismissed Teresa's comments as "trash" and expressed their love for Sofia.

Fans react to Teresa Giudice's comments about Sofia Vergara (Image via Instagram)

What else did Teresa Giudice say about Sofia Vergara? Comments explored as fans call out Giudice

Teresa continued by explaining how Sofia is not a "humble person" and how she is not a fan of her. Additionally, Teresa mentioned that she feels Sofia Vergara is not "down-to-earth" and has forgotten her roots because of the fame she has attained.

Adding to that, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice said:

"She's just not a nice person. Just because I'm on a reality TV show you don't want to associate yourself with me? It's fine.”

It wasn't the only time Teresa shared her remarks about Sofia. During her appearance on Getting Real with the Housewives, she also discussed her thoughts. Her comments about Sofia, according to The Sun, were as follows:

"Ugh, I can't stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I'm Italian, she's Colombian, she has an accent — she has more of an accent than me! You would think she would be nice, like she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!"

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice is under fire from netizens

In the wake of this episode, Teresa recently shared a picture with Louie A. Ruelas on Instagram, and fans have been bombarding the post with comments criticizing her. There weren't many comments in favor of Teresa, with most of them expressing anger about her remarks regarding Sofia's immigration and accent.

Furthermore, shocking news recently emerged, stating that Sofia and her husband Joe Manganiello have decided to part ways. The decision was reportedly made due to "irreconcilable differences."

Fans can watch the entire season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo. Meanwhile, America's Got Talent season 18's latest episode will premiere on NBC on August 8, 2023.