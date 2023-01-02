''Traumatic and brutal'': 1923 fans react to shocking plot-twist in episode 3

1923 premiered just a few days ago and is all set to chronicle the story of the Dutton family in the tumultuous era of 1920s America. This is the second spinoff/prequel to the original Yellowstone, which is currently in its fifth season. 1923 had its fanfare even before it began, although it now seems that the show has impressed fans much more than was initially anticipated.

The new Yellowstone spinoff is only in its third episode, but it has managed to surprise and shock fans across the globe with one of the cruelest twists in the history of the Yellowstone universe. This episode, of course, became a topic of heated discussion among fans of the show. One of them even took to Twitter to sum up the fandom's thoughts, saying:

"The last 10 minutes of 1923 episode 3 are traumatic and brutal. I'm sitting here in shock. Where do they go from here?"

Dennis🏳️‍🌈🐝🧘☸️ @BuddhistNoBody

"The last 10 minutes of 1923 episode 3 are traumatic and brutal. I'm sitting here in shock. Where do they go from here?"

It is indeed a big question as to what would happen to the series, and the characters at the end of the previous episode nearly shook everyone watching it.

1923 episode 3: Fans are taken aback with the latest twist in the series

With five seasons out now, Yellowstone is already one of the most popular shows in the world. Meanwhile, much like its original, 1923 also appears to give its viewers plenty to discuss and debate about. This seems especially true for the series' latest episode, which saw Banner (Jerome Flynn) ambush the Dutton family, leading to one major character's death and possibly more to come.

This turn of events comes as a big shock to viewers because of the timing. The Taylor Sheridan series was just about done introducing the characters when the family was hit with such a ferocious and unexpected blow.

Mark @TheCranberryKid
OMG! 1923 episode 3. No spoilers, but holy shit. Didn't see that coming. I had been undecided on it. They've got me hooked now.

Rebecca Murray ☮️🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 @becmur
That twist in #1923 episode 3 took me completely by surprise. On a lighter note, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer have incredible chemistry.

Raghu Seetharaman @rags751
Holy crap 1923 season 1 episode 3 was gut-wrenching to watch towards the end. Taylor Sheridan knows how to make the audience emotionally invest on the characters.

Bob Blues Magoo @MagooBlues
"Greed will be the thing that end us. Greed will be the thing that kills us all."



~ Excerpt from 1923, episode 3

ᵈᵘᵈ @BrokeJumpshot
Wow 1923 is crazy, didn't expect that to happen episode 3.

It seems almost unreal to fans how the episode ended with the protagonist in jeopardy. The show also managed to introduce other major characters in the episode, possibly hinting at a saga that is still unexplored.

Meredith @Meredith304
Not me crying watching 1923. And it's only episode 3

Amy Studer @simplystuder
Holy wow, 1923! Episode 3 was brilliant. Just brilliant. But, I am not ok. Looking forward to the comeuppance.

Nicolette @Nicolette_star8
1923 is my new favorite show. LOVE Spencer Dutton. Episode 3 so good. I need more.

The ending depicted the death of John Dutton (James Badge Dale) and the possible death of Jacob (Harrison Ford). Meanwhile, Cara is seen writing a letter to Spencer Dutton at the end of the episode, calling him to action. The letter read:

"Spencer, your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended on this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one."

There are a lot of questions that the show needs to answer in its forthcoming episodes, including the fate of Jacob Dutton.

Daniel @DanielMCharter
1923 episode 3. Wow!

Phil clague @WinchesterKane



Time to relax and catch up on this weeks shows starting with Season 1 Episode 3 #1923

The series has five more episodes left to air this season and another season is possibly in the works as well. This is why fans are finding it difficult to believe that Harrison Ford's character would be killed off so soon. However, when it comes to Sheridan, viewers believe anything can and will happen.

The third episode of 1923 will be remembered fondly, much like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding. You can catch the series now streaming on Paramount+.

