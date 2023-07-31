Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Utopia" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

American rapper, songwriter, and singer Jacques Bermon Webster II, also known by his stage name Travis Scott, is currently rolling out his latest album, Utopia. The rapper has a tendency to make waves within the music industry with his comebacks, and the same happened with Utopia, which was released on July 28, 2023.

La Flame (Scott's nickname) hasn't only taken over the music industry. His various fashion and sneaker collaborations have also been popular amongst fans as they sell within a few hours of release. According to the rapper, he has been preparing for the album for three years and has managed to create hype with merch releases.

To celebrate his upcoming album, the singer recently announced a brand-new makeover of the Air Force 1 Low silhouette, which comes in white hues with a touch of earthy brown. The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Utopia" sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Travis Scott and select retailers on July 28, 2023, at a retail price of $150. The pair was sold out within hours, as usual. However, one can avail of it on StockX for $370.

The newly released Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Utopia" sneakers come clad in a triple white colorway (Image via Travis Scott Shop)

Travis Scott has been teasing his Utopia album since June 2023. The album was finally released on July 28, 2023. It is the first full-length album to be recorded since the release of Astroworld in 2018. The album has five individual artworks. The latest makeover to appear is the Air Force 1 Low "Utopia."

Bruce Kilgore designed the Air Force 1 silhouette in 1982, and the Swoosh label debuted them in the same year. The shoe has massive popularity among sneakerheads, as it has become the epitome of street style in the last four decades. The Nike website introduces the Air Force 1 sneaker model as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

UTOPIA @Jackboyflame98 pic.twitter.com/clVRV09LpE Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “UTOPIA” is now available

The Air Force 1 Low "Utopia" sneakers' upper is constructed out of leather and is clad in white, with a few details such as toe box perforations, inner lining, and mesh tongues.

The most notable detail includes the laser-etched "Utopia" and "Cactus Jack" logos in an earthy brown hue. The unique touch of the shoe is kept simple. Other than the branding details, the shoe doesn't feature other features. The look is finished off with an all-white AF1 rubber midsole and outsole.

The sneaker model was released via the official e-commerce site of Travis Scott Shop and select retailers on July 28, 2023. The pair was sold out almost instantly. However, it can currently be availed via reseller websites such as StockX for $370, double the amount of its retail price.

Besides Air Force 1 Low "Utopia," fans can go through the vast merchandise on Travis' website.