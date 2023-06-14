"Truly a GEM!": Brynn Cummings delivers a mashup of ventriloquism and mentalism, leaving AGT fans stunned

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand new set of contestants and acts participating in the third round of the auditions. They hoped to deliver their best talent to get selected by the judges and advance to the next round of the competition.

On this week's episode of AGT, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings took to the stage inspired by former winner and fellow ventriloquist Darci Lynne. However, she stunned the judges not only with her existing skills as a ventriloquist but also added mentalism to the act, receiving a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Fans were stunned at the high-school girl's talent. One tweeted:

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Okay, I did not see the marriage of ventriloquism and mentalism happen on my @AGT Season 18 BINGO Card! Brynne, you are truly a GEM! #AGT Okay, I did not see the marriage of ventriloquism and mentalism happen on my @AGT Season 18 BINGO Card! Brynne, you are truly a GEM! #AGT

The hit NBC series has been on air for a very long time and has established itself to be one of the most legendary competition shows on television. Season 18 of the show saw contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences delivering a variety of talent. They also shared inspirational stories with fans.

The contestants performed in front of the iconic judging panel - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Brynn Cummings performs a mashup of ventriloquism and mentalism on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the contestants giving it their all in the third round of auditions. Throughout the episode, judges and viewers witnessed a variety of talented participants and acts trying and impress them. While some hit the brief, others received the red X buzzer, sending them home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 3, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

12-year-old Brynn Cummings was the second AGT act to perform on stage. She was eight years old when her parents brought her a puppet, which ignited her fuel for ventriloquism. Ahead of her performance, the contestant even revealed that she was inspired by season 12 winner, ventriloquist Darci Lynne.

The Michigan native wanted to follow kin Darci's footsteps and wished to tour if she won the competition. As she began her performance, Brynn instantly impressed the judges with her ventriloquism, accompanied by her squirrel puppet. However, she also went on to pull some magic tricks, which stunned the judges.

The AGT contestant guessed Howie's pick from the deck of cards, Sofia's oatmeal cookie from her purse, and Simon's Apple watch from the audience, correctly. She also received a standing ovation at the end of her performance by the judges as well as the live audience.

Sofia found her adorable and complimented her skills. Howie called season 18 the "season of mashups." He was stunned at Brynn pulling out ventriloquism as well as mentalism. Heidi loved how she'd prepared her own act, while Simon felt that her performance was never seen before, which made it even better.

The AGT contestants received approvals from all judges, advancing her to the next round. She was extremely emotional by the end of her act.

Fans love Brynn Cumming's performance on AGT

Fans took to social media to express their love for Brynn. They were also stunned at her mixing two great talents at the same time. Check it out.

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Now that was amazing I never seen a ventriloquist being a mentalist! That was amazing. Way to go Brynn! #AGT Now that was amazing I never seen a ventriloquist being a mentalist! That was amazing. Way to go Brynn! #AGT

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is the best performance ever, And I love magic #AGT This is the best performance ever, And I love magic #AGT.

Garry B @flgazr1 The Innovation alone, of Vent Magic is a winning idea #AGT Bravery, even before she starts The Innovation alone, of Vent Magic is a winning idea #AGT Bravery, even before she starts

Fans also believed that she would go far in the competition. Check it out.

American Idol Fan @krummy09 That was great from Brynn Cummings #AGT She should win or be top 3. That was great from Brynn Cummings #AGT She should win or be top 3.

Lynnie @TweetThisBabe This young lady ventriloquist and mentalist #BrynnCummings and Penelope are amazing and funny on #AGT Congrats as she gets 4 yes's from the judges! She has my vote! Way to go Brynn! Just awesome!!! This young lady ventriloquist and mentalist #BrynnCummings and Penelope are amazing and funny on #AGT Congrats as she gets 4 yes's from the judges! She has my vote! Way to go Brynn! Just awesome!!!

Season 18 of AGT only keeps getting interesting with each passing episode. Viewers have witnessed some incredible talent in the past few weeks since the installment's premiere. There are more acts to come as they hope to move forward in the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

