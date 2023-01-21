Tyson Heart-Shaped Nuggets: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Due to popular demand, Tyson's limited-edition Nuggets of Love are returning to the market once more.

In preparation for Valentine's Day this year, Tyson Foods has increased delivery across the country. Be it a snack for date nights or something to share with the family, these heart-shaped chicken nuggets have become increasingly popular as a sincere way to spend February 14 with loved ones.

What goes into Tyson's Nuggets of Love? Ingredients and more explores

As per the brand's official website, the Nuggets of Love, are made from antibiotic-free 100% white meat chicken.

The heart-shaped nuggets, which are pre-cooked and lightly breaded, come in 27oz packets, ideal for storing in freezers. While they range in price, customers can expect to pay approximately $7 for each bag.

Speaking about the product, Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing at Tyson, said in a release:

“If the way to one’s heart is really through the stomach, then Nuggets of Love are a must-have this year. There’s no better way to celebrate the season of love than with a heart-shaped chicken nugget. That’s why we’re making it easier than ever for fans to get their hands on these heart-shaped nuggets with expanded distribution nationwide.”

The official website of the brand also states that 84% of American adults consider heart-shaped meals to be a pleasant way to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, as reported by a recent Big Village survey.

The same study also suggested that more than half of American adults "had good recollections of sharing chicken nuggets with people they love," which perfectly situates the new heart-shaped chicken nuggets at the intersection of these two.

About the Tyson Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson relocated to Arkansas with his family. The eponymous brand was an expansion of his venture of delivering farm-raised chickens, based on the belief that all families should have access to high-quality farm-raised chicken for their meals.

Today, some of the brand's offerings in its extensive product line include Naturals Chicken, Grilled & Ready Chicken, Anytizer Snacks, Air Fried Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, and Crispy Strips.

