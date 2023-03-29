"UNC all over again" : Fans dismiss the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers

Nike Dunk Low sneakers have been a staple in the sneakerhead community for over three decades. These sneakers first debuted in 1985 as basketball shoes, but quickly became a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts due to their sleek design, versatility, and wide range of colorways.

Over the years, Nike has collaborated with various designers, artists, and celebrities to create limited edition versions of the Dunk Low, further increasing their popularity and exclusivity.

In 2021, the Nike Dunk Low “University Blue” was released. Now, a new Dunk Low model that has surfaced on the internet also seems to be dressed in Polar Blue, quite similar to the UNC model. Fans are not happy with the lack of innovation in the new release.

Internet user @theylove.Id commented that the upcoming sneakers look just like the UNC ones.

Fans react to the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers

Fan comments on social media platforms pointed out that the color palate for Dunk Low UNC and Dunk Low "Polar Blue" is very similar. Many are now saying that the label has just changed the name for the new drop.

Many sneakerheads are saying that the brand should drop the price of UNC now that a similar model is being released. Not only that, fans are also comparing the Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" with the Panda ones, which were in black.

While some are not happy with the upcoming drop, a few seem quite excited about the new release.

More about the Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers

The new upcoming Nike Dunk Low, dressed in "Polar Blue," is set to be released during the Holiday season of 2023 for $110.

The new sneaker pair features hues of blue accenting bright white hits throughout. The mudguards, heels, and eyestays are all constructed from polar leather, while the quarter panel, collar, and toebox are all constructed from white leather.

This white can also be seen on lace sets and tongues, with more blue shade hits on the brand's Air tongue tag. The heel tab and Swoosh are also polar blue. Finally, the white midsole with rubber outsole in blue completes the look.

The Dunk Low sneakers have cemented their place as one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the market. Their classic design and colorways have stood the test of time, and their popularity continues to grow with each new release.

