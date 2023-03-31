Unstable ending explained: Does Ellis save the company?

Netflix's latest 10-episode sitcom, Unstable, premiered on March 30, 2023, introducing Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, as a father-son duo in the world of whimsical billionaires. Rob donned the role of an eccentric billionaire who was at the end of his wits when his wife died suddenly. This led his CFO, Anna (Sian Clifford), to ask his son to help out.

Jackson, the young son of Ellis Dragon, was different from his father and pursued a career in art, living a completely non-materialistic life. The entire season followed their dynamics and bonding after this instance of tragedy. The not-so-subtly comical series was replete with laughter and a real crisis about Ellis' company.

Netflix @netflix Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe play Ellis Dragon and his son Jackson Dragon in Unstable, a new comedy from the creator of Santa Clarita Diet. Now on Netflix. Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe play Ellis Dragon and his son Jackson Dragon in Unstable, a new comedy from the creator of Santa Clarita Diet. Now on Netflix. https://t.co/pKjwm2d2HT

The satisfying finale was geared at resolving the issues at the company and Ellis' eccentric mistakes. It also involved Jackson finally stepping up for his father and taking charge.

Unstable season 1 ending sees Ellis promising Anna that there won't be anymore drama

The finale of Unstable begins with Jackson and Ellis finally sharing a moment of intimacy and bonding, which soon turns into something else as the former is informed that there is an emergency board meeting. This is shortly after the duo manages to get Leslie (Fred Armisen) out of the house. Anna informs them that this meeting is likely to oust Jackson.

After conferring with Anna, Jackson decides to talk Jean out of the meeting. However, when he arrives at Jean's house, he realizes that Leslie is already there. Jackson figures out that Jean is behind the entire operation that is plotting to take Ellis down from the top. Jean's ambition is to take Ellis' place at the company.

Meanwhile, Ellis seems to have found a solution in the lab to please the board and their minds. With all this happening, there is also the threat of Leslie telling the board that Ellis kidnapped him, which could have surely led to Ellis' downfall. As the board meeting approaches, Jean brings in Leslie to tell the board about what Ellis has done. Shockingly, Leslie tells the board that he casually stayed with Ellis for a few days, turning the tables in favor of the Dragons.

Netflix Is A Joke @NetflixIsAJoke LITERALLY one day until we get to watch Rob Lowe in Unstable LITERALLY one day until we get to watch Rob Lowe in Unstable https://t.co/Gdi7xUSYKB

Unstable had another big twist waiting. As Jackson delivers a big speech to the board, which, funnily enough, turns out to be ineffective, viewers see Ellis setting a car on fire. After this, the members ultimately decide that a vote must occur due to Ellis' unstable behavior over the past few months. The latter seems to have figured out a way to save the project, which is one of the major pressing issues.

Just before the count happens, Ellis walks in and declares that he has solved the problem. This also means that the company is safe. He looks at Jean and tells her that she is out. Aside from that, there is also a small sequence of Jackson and Luna (Rachael Marsh) talking about missing each other.

In the final shot of Unstable, Ellis walks away from the burning car after promising Anna that there will be no more drama.

All the episodes of Unstable are now streaming on Netflix.

