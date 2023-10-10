Upload season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Upload season 3 episode 1 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The renowned show mixes satire, sci-fi, comedy, and drama to show a future with a virtual afterlife. Furthermore, renowned for stellar shows like 'The Office' and 'The Simpsons,' Greg Daniels has created this hit show. The series debuted in May 2020 and already has two popular seasons. Now, Upload is gearing up for its third season.

So, mark your calendars because Upload season 3 is scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2023. But that's not all; the season will consist of eight episodes. The show will release episodes every week until the season finale on November 10, 2023.

Upload season 3 episode 1: When will it premiere?

Upload season 3 episode 1 will hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 20, at 12 a.m.

Below are the release date and timings for Upload Season 3 Episode 1 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Coordinated Universal Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 12 a.m.

Eastern Time, USA: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Central Time, USA: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Pacific Time, USA: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 5 p.m.

British Summer Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 5:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 2 a.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Japan Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Gulf Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 2023, at 4 a.m.

Furthermore, two episodes will be released every Friday. This means fans will get a double dose of the virtual afterlife drama every week. Below is the release date schedule for all eight episodes of the show:

Episodes 1-2: Friday, October 20

Episodes 3-4: Friday, October 27

Episodes 5-6: Friday, November 3

Episodes 7-8: Friday, November 10

A brief synopsis of Upload season 2

The second season of Upload on Amazon Prime resumes with Nora joining her father in the LUDDS commune. She starts a new life with Matteo, a LUDDS member. Nathan remains stuck on the 2GIG floor due to limited data and grows closer to Ingrid. The season tackles privacy issues through a new technology called Mind Frisk.

It also uncovers a political conspiracy led by a company called Freeyond. Both Nora and Nathan work to stop various plots, including an election scheme. The season concludes on a cliffhanger: Nathan downloads into his body and gets a nosebleed, leaving his fate uncertain.

What to expect from Upload season 3 episode 1?

Upload Season 3: Image via IMDb

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo are back as Nathan and Nora in Upload season 3. Their on-screen chemistry has been a highlight, and we can't wait to see how their relationship unfolds. Reprising their roles alongside the duo are Zainab Johnson as Nora's best friend Aleesha and newcomer Jeanine Mason as senior exec Karina Silva.

Picking up where last season left off, Nora and a newly downloaded Nathan navigate love in both the real and virtual world. Up against the clock, they race to stop a mysterious scheme threatening millions. Moreover, this season also dives into the conspiracy dealings of a company called Freeyond, adding some sociopolitical intrigue.

As the series returns for its third season, it promises to offer more of the elements that have made it a hit while introducing new twists and turns to keep audiences engaged.