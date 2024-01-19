How old was Southern Charm star Taylor's brother, Worth Green, when he died? Details explored

In June 2023, the Southern Charm community experienced a significant loss. Born on June 2, 1987, Richard Worthington "Worth" Green, the brother of cast member Taylor Ann Green, passed away suddenly at the age of 36. Despite leading a life away from the public eye, Worth was known to share a close and cherished bond with his sister Taylor, a prominent figure on the reality show.

The news of Worth’s passing came as a shock to both the family and the fans of the show. Taylor's tribute to her brother on social media reflected a deep bond, marked by love and respect. This article delves into the known facts surrounding Worth Green's life and the circumstances of his untimely departure.

Southern Charm community mourns the sudden loss of Taylor Ann Green's brother

Worth Green led a life largely away from the public eye. Known primarily through his connection to Taylor Ann Green, his appearances on Southern Charm were few but memorable. Worth's life, interests, and the warmth of his personality were often echoed in Taylor's anecdotes, portraying him as a cherished family member and a beloved brother.

The news of Worth Green's unexpected passing in June 2023 came as an unexpected shock. The family, respecting their privacy and dealing with immense grief, chose not to disclose the cause of his death. Taylor only confirmed that his brother passed away while in bed. The absence of specific details led to a respectful silence from the media, with fans and the Southern Charm community extending their support and condolences.

In the wake of this tragic event, Catie and Taylor Ann Green took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to their brother's life. Taylor's heartfelt words, filled with emotion and love, resonated with the audience, bringing the Southern Charm community together in support.

As per Stylecaster, Catie, Taylor, and Worth’s sister, were the first to turn to Instagram to share the loss. Taylor captioned her Instagram post (now private),

“You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

Taylor also shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram. She captioned,

“Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind…June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh...You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day♥️”

In September 2023, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor expressed her loss,

“It’s wild to even think about that all happening after I just experienced it with Olivia…And having never lost a person who is super, super close to me, so of course Olivia has been incredible in reaching out to me and, you know, on that level of our friendship where it’s, like, this weird, horrible club to be a part of, but there we are, we’re together in it.”

Worth Green's passing left a palpable impact on the cast and production of Southern Charm. The show, known for its focus on personal relationships, found its cast members and fans coming together in a shared moment of grief.

Final thoughts

The sudden passing of Worth Green was a profound loss that sent ripples through the Southern Charm community and beyond. While the specifics of his death remain private, the outpouring of love and support for Taylor Ann Green and her family was a testament to the impact of Worth's life.