Vampire Academy canceled after season one

There is some very bad news for the budding fanbase of the Vampire Academy. There will be no more classes at St. Vladimir’s in 2023 as Peacock just announced the cancelation of the beloved series along with another fan favorite, One of Us is Lying.

This comes as a shock to the fans of the show who have witnessed an incomplete storyline that concluded with hints about the future on October 27, 2022.

Adapted from Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy books, the Keiron Moore starrer followed Lissa, a royal vampire, and her best friend at the ancient magical boarding school. The logline for the show read:

"Lissa, a royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, navigate romance, class politics and ancient magic at their boarding school St. Vladimir's Academy.

It continues:

As Rose trains to be a guardian, a mysterious bond develops between the two friends and they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats like the bloodthirsty and undead strigoi. The series is the second adaptation of the novel series by Richelle Mead, the first being the 2014 film of the same name, and serves as a reboot."

nicole @clinemezs vampire academy fans promoting the show more than the actual service and they have the AUDACITY to complain about ratings ??? vampire academy fans promoting the show more than the actual service and they have the AUDACITY to complain about ratings ??? https://t.co/RLY57IQ9Xr

The Vampire Academy series managed to pull the crowd and draw good critical reception, but was reportedly not enough for the network that decided to pull the plug on these two shows.

More about Vampire Academy

Marguerite MacIntyre @Caryshotwife A huge shout out to ⁦ @RichelleMead ⁩ for creating this world and generously allowing us to build on it, and ⁦ @julieplec ⁩ for asking me to dive into it. And to the #VampireAcademy fans who showed us - and each other - so much love along the way. A huge shout out to ⁦@RichelleMead⁩ for creating this world and generously allowing us to build on it, and ⁦@julieplec⁩ for asking me to dive into it. And to the #VampireAcademy fans who showed us - and each other - so much love along the way. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WdxqqSkAL0

Developed by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, the Vampire Academy series is the second adaptation of Richelle Mead's hit novel series, after a Vampire Academy film was released in 2014. Produced by Universal Television, the series premiered on September 15, 2022, and lived its short life till the end of October 2022.

The series featured characters from both the original book and reimagined versions of the characters, along with some new ones. It was 10 episodes long and ended in a cliffhanger that will remain unresolved, after all.

The Vampire Academy cast features a large ensemble with big names like Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, and Kieron Moore.

Other cast members of the series include André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp, Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, and J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov.

Recurring cast members included Pik-Sen Lim as Queen Marina, Jason Diaz as Andre Dragomir, Max Parker as Mikhail Tanner, Jennifer Kirby as Alberta Casey, Joseph Ollman as Jesse Zeklos, Yael Belicha as Marie Carter, and Craig Stevenson as Dane Zeklos, among others.

Louisa Connolly-Burnham @louisacburnham Don’t know what to say. We gave it everything & we’re heartbroken. I’ll love these people forever. So grateful to you @Caryshotwife @julieplec . The support we received from the fans blew our minds, we always felt so safe in your love. Proud to have been part #VampireAcademy Don’t know what to say. We gave it everything & we’re heartbroken. I’ll love these people forever. So grateful to you @Caryshotwife & @julieplec. The support we received from the fans blew our minds, we always felt so safe in your love. Proud to have been part #VampireAcademy 💔 https://t.co/vCf0x4gLSa

One of Us is Lying will also not receive another season after the second season of the show premiered on October 20, 2022. With the two shows gone, Peacock has only a handful of remaining originals, including Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Killing It, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Wolf Life Me, among a few others.

Many more shows are slated to premiere on Peacock in 2023. This includes the highly anticipated Mrs. Davis and Poker Face.

The cancelation of both shows was announced together by Peacock earlier today. This year has certainly not been good for film and TV fans who have seen many of their beloved shows fall apart.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes