Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6: Top 3 unforgettable moments

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6 delivered on everything that was expected of the group's first trip with Tom Sandoval following scandoval. The episode, which was released on March 5, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET, was highly anticipated, since episode 5 saw Schwartz prepping to get everyone in for a big confrontation.

The trip to Lake Tahoe brought some closer, while distancing others even more. It saw Tom and Scheana doing a pair meditation that made Scheana emotional and guilty about completely cutting Tom off after scandoval. Tom also tried having a conversation with Lala, but it turned aggressive.

The end of the episode saw Scheana break down about losing her friendship with Sandoval. However, Ariana made it clear that she would stop speaking to anyone who spoke to Tom, raising the question of whether Scheana will mend things with Tom at the risk of losing Ariana.

Top 3 unforgettable moments from Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3

Tom and Scheana's pair meditation

The cast members who went on the Lake Tahoe trip were invited by Tom for a group meditation. And even though they weren't happy with the idea, they decided to comply. The meditation guide, who was working with Tom, understood that the group was dealing with some major issues with their relationships with each other. So, she decided to give them a pairing meditation, which would help them reconnect.

The group was divided into pairs of two and Scheana was chosen to be Tom's pair. The practitioner asked them to sit back to back and support each other, but Scheana got emotional and could barely perform what was asked of her.

She went inside in tears and spoke to Brock. She said she felt guilty for leaving Tom in his trying times when he had always helped her in her difficult times. She went back and continued her meditation but couldn't fight back her tears, which annoyed fans.

Ariana and Katie slowly seem to be getting their sandwich shop on tracks

Ariana and Katie didn't accompany the rest of the cast for the Tahoe trip and remained in LA. They were again seen working on Something About Her, a sandwich shop that the pair have wanted to start for a long time now. The COVID restrictions stopped its progress at first, then the business was embroiled in legal battles of procuring state permits, all of which contributed to significant delay.

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6, the shop was finally seen gaining some traction as the two sat down to interview potential managers for it. But while at it, they got a call from Scheana from Lake Tahoe, who told them about her guilt of not speaking to Tom at all.

It is here that Ariana clarified on Vanderpump Rules that she wasn't going to hold anyone back from speaking to Tom, but she would cut ties with the ones who do so.

Things got aggressive between Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent

Just when the viewers thought that things were going peacefully on the group's boating trip, Tom and Lala broke out in an aggressive fight. It all started when they began talking about the things that ensued after scandoval.

Tom brought up Lala's relationship with Randall Emmett to counter Lala's accusations of Tom's cheating and reminded her that she once cheated on Vanderpump Rules too.

Lala was hurt by his words but Tom refused to recognize her feelings. Their fight got to a point where they were both screaming and shouting at each other. However, once things settled down, Tom gave a hug to a seemingly uncomfortable Lala, in an attempt to mend things.

Now it is for the fans to see how many of Tom's ex-friends on Vanderpump Rules reconnect with him, and how Ariana reacts to it.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out every Tuesday on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.