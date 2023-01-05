Vans x Awake NY sneaker collaboration: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Vans, the Californian skate and footwear label, has collaborated with the iconic streetwear label Awake NY. The dynamic duo are collaborating with one another after they previously collaborated in 2021 for the Sk8-Hi silhouette. For the latest 2022 collab, the duo will be releasing two makeovers upon the Old Skool silhouette.

The dynamic duo's Old Skool silhouettes pay homage to the Downtown NYC skate and Punk Culture scenes. Old Skool silhouettes are clad in bright colors, bold prints, and plenty of Big Apple (New Year City) centric styles.

The Vans x Awake NY sneaker collaboration is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Awake NY and select retailers such as Atmos and Foot Locker on January 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST.

More about the upcoming Vans x Awake NY footwear collaboration, which will feature two colorways of the Old Skool sneaker model

The upcoming Vans x Awake NY footwear collaboration will feature two colorways of the Old Skool sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Californian skate label is known for its multiple successful collaborations, all of which remain relevant to pop culture. The label has previously collaborated with Cobra Kai, WTAPS, Deaton Chris Anthony, One Piece, and many more.

Awake NY has encapsulated the feeling of New York City through its own inline clothing releases. The brand has also collaborated with various footwear and fashion industries. Most notably, the New York imprint has worked with Asics to release a series of gel-cushioned sneakers and vans in the past.

Following a three-piece Skate High collection that dropped in October 2021, the dynamic duo are continuing their strong collaborative efforts with two unique takes on the Vans Old Skool silhouette as a salute to New York City's skate and punk culture in the 90s.

NYC kept Hip-hop as a key piece of the 90's and the golden era. The hip-hop culture's amalgamation in pink nodded with a collection that featured yellow and black cow prints. The print has made its way to both the collaborative sneakers across the quarter panels and collars.

The pair offer a much more bold and vibrant look with green and purple shades, while the other is more neutral and classic with black and white detailing. Both sneakers opted for co-branding details with the Awake NY hit debossed upon their heels.

Both the sneakers kept their usual canvas and suede construction with the shades clashing. The first design features Green suede affixed upon the eyestays, toe boxes, tongues, and heels, and purple details added upon the Jazz Stripe.

In contrast, the second shoe replaces the hunter green and purple shade with black. A stark white hue is added to the laces and midsoles of both sneakers. The look is rounded out with vulcanized rubber midsoles and gumm rubber outsoles.

The rear of the shoe's midsoles features "Off the wall" branding, while the insoles add "Vans" lettering. The collaborative Vans x Awake NY footwear collection, which features two colorways of the Old Skool model is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Awake NY and select retailers on January 6, 2023, at a retail price of $75.

