Venom 3 gets release date amidst news of big delays 

Tom Hardy's Venom 3 is making a comeback next year in the summer as Sony Pictures recently announced a release date of July 12, 2024, for the third installment of the anti-hero film. The news brings fans hope in the face of some major delays caused by the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

The first Venom film premiered at the beginning of October 2018 and grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office. It was followed by 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which also opened in October of that year. The second film was a hit during the pandemic, earning about $502 million worldwide.

Venom 3, which started filming in June, sees the return of screenwriter Kelly Marcel. Marcel also serves as the director for the threequel, which has halted production for the time being, as reported by Digital Spy. The movie was first teased at CinemaCon in April 2022, when they also revealed the first look of the movie's logo.

Tom Hardy will headline Venom 3 as Eddie Brock

Digital Spy reported that Hardy would be reprising his role as Eddie Brock, given that he signed up for three movies in 2018. The lead actor confirmed that the script has been in the works since early 2022.

Besides Hardy, Juno Temple from Ted Lasso and Chiwetel Ejiofor have also joined the cast, although their specific roles remain uncertain.

Temple recently told Variety that she is "thrilled" to start filming, which is bound to happen "very, very soon." Meanwhile, viewers may recognize Ejiofor as Karl Mordo from the Doctor Strange films. No other cast members have been confirmed to return to their roles.

Dexerto has speculated the possibility of Stephen Graham reprising his role as Detective Patrick Mulligan. He could be portraying the character Toxin given that the final moments in the preceding film showed him with blue glowing eyes, muttering words concerning monsters. Graham may return alongside Michelle Williams as Anne and She-Venom.

What has been revealed about the Venom 3 plot?

As for the plot of Venom 3, not much has been revealed about what Eddie Brock could encounter in the upcoming threequel other than the obvious fact that he is on the run.

Brock was last seen in a post-credit scene of 2021's SpiderMan: No Way Home, which briefly depicted him in the MCU, and was back in his own universe at the conclusion.

Digital Spy also reported that since both Sony and Marvel teams seem eager for a crossover and the multiverse at play in the MCU, a Venom crossover has not been ruled out of the books. In fact, Marvel's Kevin Feige once hinted that it's probably up to Sony because they have "both those characters and Venom in their world."

The outlet stated that lead actor Tom Hardy has also expressed his thoughts on a crossover, saying:

"Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business."

"But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field," Hardy added.

Venom 3 is slated to release on July 12, 2024.