Venom Inc. Better to Reign In Hell Part II tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Heavy Metal pioneers Venom Inc. delighted fans by announcing the second leg of their Better To Reign In Hell tour. Satan, labelmates Ringworm, and 72 Legions are set to join them on this journey. The Better To Reign In Hell Part II tour is set to kick off on September 27 in New York and the group will travel across Chicago, Atlanta, Clifton, and Boston.

As Venom Inc. takes the stage once again, they will showcase their latest album, There's Only Black, which is an attack on the bigotry and conformity prevalent in today's society. Metal fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Venom Inc., Satan, Ringworm, and 72 Legions bring their unparalleled energy to the stage.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, July 7 at 10 am local time and can be purchased via www.venom-inc.co.uk/events/.

Venom Inc.'s tour will begin in Cleveland and end in Boston

The group will kick off the month-long tour with its concert in Cleveland, which is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Boston on October 15, 2023.

Here's a list of the dates and locations of the upcoming tour:

September 28, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

September 29, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

September 30, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October 01, 2023 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

October 03, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

October 04, 2023 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

October 05, 2023 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

October 06, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

October 07, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

October 10, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

October 11, 2023 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

October 12, 2023 - US Wilmington, DE - The Queen

October 13, 2023 - US Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

October 14, 2023 - US Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

October 15, 2023 - US Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

More about the British heavy metal band formed in 2014

Venom Inc. is a British heavy metal band formed in 2014. The band consists of Tony Demolition Man Dolan (vocals and bass), Jeff Mantas Dunn (guitar), and Anthony Abaddon Bray (drummer). Venom Inc. was initially formed as a continuation of the classic Venom sound after Dolan and Dunn left the original lineup.

The band debuted on April 24, 2015, at the Keep It True Festival in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany. This marked the band's first live performance, and it was met with great anticipation from fans of the classic Venom sound. The lineup at the time included Dolan, Dunn, and drummer Jeramie Kling.

Since its debut, the group has released several studio albums and has been actively touring. Their debut studio album, Avé, was released on August 11, 2017. It received positive reviews from both fans and critics, showcasing the band's return to its classic black metal roots.

Venom Inc. has toured extensively, performing at numerous metal festivals and headlining their own shows worldwide. The band's performances often feature iconic Venom songs like Black Metal, Welcome to Hell, and Countess Bathory, among others.

With its debut and subsequent releases, the band has proven itself to be a prominent force in the heavy metal scene, offering fans the classic Venom sound with its own unique touch. Fans of Venom's early work have embraced Venom Inc.'s music and live performances.

