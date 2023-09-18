“Very lonely at times”: Is Tom Sandoval dating anyone? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval is taking some time off from dating after he was involved in a cheating scandal on the tenth season of the show. The cheating scandal led to the breakup of his and Ariana Madix's long-term relationship. Recently, Tom Sandoval spoke to E! News while promoting his new show World's Toughest Test season 2 and discussed his current relationship status along with several other things.

Sandoval said that he wasn't "getting into anything serious right now" and that he was just taking some time for himself. He added that he had been in a committed relationship for nearly 15 years." Tom Sandoval was also asked about rumors of him dating the singer Tii and he said that they weren't dating but were only hanging out as friends.

Sandoval was also asked about the situation between him and Ariana as they share a house and are living in the same space post the breakup. To this, he said that the two were working on it and he was hoping to get himself in a "nice position financially to make moves."

He also spoke about the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules where he will be joined by his ex Ariana Madix, among other cast members.

“It's very rough and isolating. Very, very lonely at times. You walk in and just you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you," he told the publication.

He added that he was glad that the cast got through it as they had a lot of things that needed to be said and addressed which they got out during the filming. He noted that season 11 of the show would be a "very interesting, very unique" season for the viewers.

The cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss

Before the cheating scandal erupted in March 2023, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had been in a long-term relationship and lived together. However, it was during one of Sandoval's concerts that Ariana found out that he was cheating on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss. Since Ariana had called Raquel her best friend on multiple occasions, the revelation was shocking to everyone.

After the affair became public news, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke off their nine-year-long relationship. Tom made headlines once again after wishing Raquel Leviss a happy birthday, which was followed by her blocking him and posting a screenshot of the same.

During his interview with E! News, Tom Sandoval said that his being blocked was "kind of disappointing."

"For her to go away, working on herself, I would think that she would come out of something like that with a little bit more maturity and grace. I just think it's kind of petty and immature,” Sandoval said.

He added that it was obvious that Raquel had never told him that she loved him which he thought was "really crazy." Sandoval noted that the two were "really really good friends" and that he was just wishing her the best and reaching out to her.

“I'm sure she probably doesn't have a ton of people wishing her happy birthday," he said.

Season 11 of the show is currently filming, and the expected cast members include Ariana, Tom, Katie, Tom Schwartz, Lala, Scheana, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies. Fans won't be seeing Raquel Leviss in the new season.

The revelation was made during Leviss’ August interview with Bethenny Frankel on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. Raquel said that she wouldn't be a part of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because of all the criticism she received after the cheating scandal.

"Oh, h*ll no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," Leviss said.

She also went on to say that she and Ariana Madix weren't "best friends" but that they had only met while filming the show.

While Vanderpump Rules season 11 is still awaiting the release date, all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available on Bravo.