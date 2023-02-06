VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 11 release date, time and plot

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 11, titled The End is Only the Beginning, will air on VH1 this Monday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET. This is the season's final episode, and fans will be able to stream the same on the network's website a day after the television premiere.

The episode will see the cast enjoy their last few days of the Jamaica tour by conducting a special award ceremony and a talent show. Jim Jones will also join his wife, Chrissy, and Mama Jones to enjoy some quality time together. The two will flirt in front of Mama Jones, making her feel awkward.

VH1's description of the episode reads:

"As the family reunion nears its end, the group forges stronger relationships with each other despite their rocky starts 10 days ago; another surprise guest arrives just in time to witness something unimaginable."

In Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 11, Chrissy will share how she felt when her mother passed away

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Gunplay and Miami Tip will again argue after their explosive fight at a charity event. In a promo, Miami Tip is shown slamming Gunplay for threatening him with a pregnant woman, i.e., his girlfriend, VonShae.

Chrissy will hold a special night's event to remember the people who have passed away. She will further share the emotional story of her mother passing away without anyone being there for her. Mama Jones will also get emotional and tell Chrissy that she is also her mother.

The episode will also see Phresher expressing his love for Jenn, but the latter will not believe him since the two are currently fighting. Apart from that, Spice will hold a special awards night to give away titles to the cast before they head back to their homes.

Episode 10 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 saw Phresher ask Jenn to move to Atlanta with him

ProfessionalBabygirlforHire @itdidnteasymehn I’m so here for this family reunion edition of love and hip hop because it reminds me of the OG cast. I mean. Chrissy? Mariah Lynn? Tierra Marie? #LHHFamilyReunion I’m so here for this family reunion edition of love and hip hop because it reminds me of the OG cast. I mean. Chrissy? Mariah Lynn? Tierra Marie? #LHHFamilyReunion

VH1's description of the previous episode, titled The Future Belongs To Those Who Prepare For It Today, reads:

"The gang celebrates Jamaican culture and volunteer at a local elementary school; Gunplay and Miami Tip navigate their beef; Jen and Phresher make plans to take their relationship to the next level; Teairra takes a break to deal with issues."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Spice asked the other cast members to help her with a charity event, where they were supposed to paint an all-age Jamaican school. Gunplay and Miami Tip got into an argument at the school after the former accused Miami Tip of not letting his girlfriend enter a club.

While she denied the accusation by saying that she did not even know the name of Gunplay's girlfriend, he told his friends that she had specifically asked the bouncer not to let his partner enter the party club. Meanwhile, Phresher organized a special date for his fiancee, Jenn, to share his love for her. He also used the time to share his plans to move to Atlanta to save money.

Jenn refused to do so with him as she did not know anyone in the new city. However, this might give her fiance a chance to cheat on her. While Phresher was shocked to hear this, he left Jenn alone.

VH1 has not confirmed if Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will return for a fourth season.

