VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 8 release date, air time and plot

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 returns with another episode this week. While the ladies have a spa day, it’s not enough to keep the tension at bay, and the men open up about their issues.

The synopsis of the upcoming issue reads:

"Khaotic's game night, and his surprise special guest, keep the good vibes flowing, but the energy changes when Lyrica and Shekinah go head-to-head once again; Estelita tries to bring some unity among the ladies at the spa."

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 8 is set to air on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 will see two cast members getting into a fight

In the upcoming episode, titled, Jamaican Me Crazy, the cast will go through more ups and downs in Jamaica. It seems like Shekinah is in another fight, and this time it’s with Spice.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Spice is seen yelling at Shekinah, saying that she doesn't "give a f**k," a sentiment echoed by the latter. Spice also yelled, "Keep shouting!" at Shekinah, who yelled back, "Fine! I will," before the video moved to a different scene.

Meanwhile, Estelita arranges for them to have a spa day but the heat gets to them and the drama between Spice and Shekinah, who says:

"You a messy b*****"

While the cast members try to calm the two down, it doesn’t seem to have much of an effect, and leads to another confrontation between Shekinah and Lyrica. As the women are at each others' throats, the men are seen taking time out to catch up with each other.

In the promo, Gunplay tells the male cast that he wants to have a conversation about mental health. He asks Scrappy about his time in prison, who tells him about the three years he spent behind bars.

He further tells the group:

"When you sit in a room and in the next cell you hear a man like, begging for his life or like fighting for his manhood. That sh** does f*** with you."

Khaotic opens up to the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition cast about being in a gang-related ambush and being shot multiple times. He further tells the group that there was a point where he wanted to die and that he “didn’t want to live no more.”

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 7 saw Mariahlynn get upset with Gunplay's comments

In the previous episode of the show, Shay Johnson hosted an event with the theme of women's empowerment and featured special guests to be a part of the discussion. While for the most part, the conversation was healthy, the female cast members were not happy with some of Gunplay’s comments. As he tried to talk about the need for respect being mutual, he said:

"I respect you as a wh***. You respect me as a p**p."

Mariahlynn in particular was really upset the comments since many of the women on the cast had been victims of trafficking. She added in her confessional that while she is not judging him since she has “hustled” as well but she would like him to have some empathy.

Tune in on Monday, January 16, at 8 pm ET on VH1 to see what happens next in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3.

