Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection: Everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection, featuring six distinctive timepieces for horology enthusiasts, has been launched. The collaboration between these two authentic brands showcases the precision of Swiss watch brand Breitling and the bespoke craftsmanship of Victoria Beckham.

The six iterations of Breitling Chronomat, 36 mm watches, are designed for women's wrists and exhibit cool colors like peppermint, midnight blue, grey, and others. With a minimalistic allure, the Victoria Beckham x Breitling watches are crafted in stainless steel and golden colorways, garnering three of each material.

With 1500 pieces of limited edition, these timepieces are available at the Breitling store with a price tag of $ 5600.

Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection includes six iterations in stainless steel and gold

Victoria Beckham, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, has collaborated with the Swiss watch brand Breitling to introduce a collection of six timepieces for the upcoming season. The iteration has been done on the Chronomat Automatic 36 watch model, decked up in a stainless steel and gold makeover.

The brand introduced the models in writing:

"Breitling’s versatile Chronomat in a limited-edition collaboration with Victoria Beckham. Limited to only 1,500 pieces, the Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham combines our timeless craftsmanship with the fashion-house creative director’s sophisticated yet playful blend of feminine and masculine influences."

It continues:

"It features colorways inspired by Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 palette—peppermint, midnight blue, dove gray, and sand—while preserving classic Chronomat design elements such as the metal rouleaux bracelet and raised rider tabs at the 15-minute marks."

It further stated:

"The limitation, “One of 400” for stainless steel or “One of 100” for gold, is displayed on each dial, and gold pieces come with a co-branded travel pouch. The Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham is a collection for women who embrace authenticity and unapologetic confidence—traits that never go out of style."

The Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection features a 36 mm diameter dial, designed with a standard structure to fit any wrist. The watch has a minimalistic appeal with simple time marking and a 42-hour power reserve. The collection is limited to 1500 pieces, created for women's hands only.

A notable feature of the Breitling Chronomat watch is its metal bracelet. In the Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection, this bracelet is crafted with stainless steel and gold, exuding luxurious allure. When it comes to colors, Victoria discarded conventional feminine colors; instead, she used midnight blue, grey, and peppermint.

The blue and peppermint colors are common for both the golden and silver series, while grey and yellow gold are additional colors for each iteration. With its minimalistic allure, the dial is designed with simple marks, while the raised rider at the fifteen-minute mark augments the whole look.

More Details on Victoria Beckham x Breitling Chronomat Watch

The Chronomat watch model has been a coveted one since its inception. In 2020, the watch model was relaunched with an assortment of watches for both male and female wrists.

The watch models launched were mostly 36 mm or 44 mm diameter models, with nothing in between them. With technical advancement, the watches have been incorporated with an 'onion' crown and 200-meter water resistance facilities.

The Victoria Beckham x Breitling watch collection is live on the store which is retailing at a price point of $5600.