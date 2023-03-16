Villano Antillano Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and venues

Villano Antillano has announced her much-awaited first-ever US tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 17, 2023, to August 27, 2023, making stops in seven cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia.

Fans can expect to hear some of Antillano's biggest hits, including La Vida Es Un Carnaval, Baila Conmigo, and Mi Gente, as well as some new unreleased songs.

General tickets for Villano’s La Sustancia X USA Tour will go on sale on Thursday, March 16 at 10 am local time. Citi pre-sale tickets will be available starting March 14, at 10 am local time. Fans can check out Live Nation for more information.

Villano Antillano Tour 2023 will commence in Miami and end in New Heavens

The tour will commence in Miami on Aug 17, 2023, and will end on Aug 27, 2023, In New Heavens. Here are the details of the venues and dates:

Aug 17, 2023– Miami, FL – The Oasis

Aug 18, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

Aug 19, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Aug 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

Aug 24, 2023– Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug 25, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Aug 27, 2023 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

More about the artist

Villano Santiago Pacheco, popularly known as Villano Antillano, is a talented Puerto Rican singer and rapper born on March 27, 1995, in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

From an early age, Villano developed a passion for music, drawing inspiration from the music she heard at home, including the works of Rubén Blades and Gustavo Cerati.

In 2019, she began her musical journey by releasing her EP, Tiranía, which explores the issues of prejudice and stereotypes faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Since then, Villano Antillano has continued to make a mark on the Latin American music scene by collaborating with other artists such as Young Miko and Paopao.

In 2022, her collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap Villano Antillano: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 51, catapulted her to worldwide fame. The song became a massive hit, topping the charts in the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 and the Billboard Spain Hot 100.

Additionally, Villano Antillano became the first transgender and non-binary artist to enter the Top 50 Global on Spotify.

Through her music, Villano Antillano intends to send a powerful message against the machismo and homophobia prevalent in urban music. With her unique sound and socially conscious lyrics, Villano Antillano is a rising star in the Latin American music industry.

