Vince Staples 2024 UK and Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Vince Staples's 2024 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to take place from June 4, 2024, to June 13, 2024, in venues across the UK and Germany. The tour, titled Black In Europa, will be the singer's first major tour of 2024 and will be followed by his festival appearances.

The new tour, which is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as London, Manchester, and Birmingham as well as Cologne and Berlin, was announced via a post on the official ticket vendor for the tour, Ticketmaster's X (formerly known as Twitter) page on February 26, 2024.

The presale for the UK shows starts on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT and can be accessed by registering at Metropolis and O2 priority websites or via Ticketmaster, respectively.

General tickets will be available from March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. For the Europe dates, tickets will be available from March 1, 2024, at 11:00 am GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Vince Staples 2024 UK and Europe tour dates and venues

Vince Staples will start the year with the upcoming tour, starting with the shows in Germany and then moving across the English Channel to the UK, where he will wrap up the tour.

The current list of dates and venues for the Vince Staples 2024 UK and Europe tour is given below:

June 4, 2024 - Cologne, Germany, at Live Music Hall

June 5, 2024 - Berlin, Germany, at Huxleys Neue Welt

June 11, 2024 - London, UK, at Roundhouse

June 12, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at O2 Ritz

June 13, 2024 - Birmingham, UK, at O2 Institute

Aside from his tour dates, the singer also has a couple of festival appearances scheduled for the year ahead. The singer will perform at the Northside Festival in Denmark as well as the Sónar Festival 2024 after June 13, 2024. At both these festivals, the singer will appear alongside a lineup that includes artists such as Kaytranada.

Vince Staples is best known for his fifth studio album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which was released on April 8, 2022. The album peaked at number 21 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with The Guardian on April 19, 2022, the singer elaborated on its title and theme, stating:

"Songs are just songs. Home means the same to me as everybody else. The title is metaphorical: everyone knows home and heartbreak, those things affect your life no matter who you are.I feel like a lot of the time. We get this voyeurism: ‘Ah man, it must be so hard,’ or, ‘I can’t imagine growing up where you grew up, experiencing what you did.’"

The singer continued:

"People look at us like we’re entertainment and not people. That’s how we look at rap music. That’s how we look at Black people. There’s perpetual violence. Our people constantly die.… We engage in trauma porn for people obsessed with poverty and violence who don’t know it, don’t digest it or really care" about it"

Aside from his music career, Vince Staples is also known for his film and TV career, with his The Vince Staples Show currently on Netflix as well as his performance in shows and films such as Abbott Elementary and White Men Can't Jump earning him critical appraise.