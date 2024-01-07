Wadih El Najjar net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling star have?

If the chaos of Dubai Bling’s first season left you wanting more, then Netflix has offered a way out to curb your craving. The OTT giant released the second season of the reality TV show in December 2023, thereby giving viewers yet another captivating glimpse into the opulent life of millionaires in Dubai.

Packed with the conversations and lifestyle of a high-flying circle, the fan base of Dubai Bling has been enticed by the glitz and glamour the latest version offers. A standout millionaire from the show who has gained major traction on the internet is Wadih El Najjar. Born in 1983, the millionaire is a popular social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Though he isn’t a main character on the show, he is surely someone who has many connections in the high-flying social circle of Dubai.

Dubai Bling star Wadih El Najjar’s net worth is around $1 million

According to a report by Gossip Next Door, the entrepreneur’s net worth is likely to be around $1 million as of December 2023. A significant portion of his earnings comes from his stake as a partner at Amaraya Beauty Center. It is one of the most luxurious beauty brands in Dubai which has amassed a following of 14.6k users on Instagram.

With a degree from Notre Dame University, Louaize, in his kitty, he is also serving as a lifestyle director for the RIKAS Hospitality Group, as per his Instagram bio. With a dominant presence on social media, he was described as an influencer with unmatched engagement rates during his appearance on the podcast Masters of Marketing in July 2023.

Fans can follow him on Instagram at @wadih_elnajjar. The social media influencer has gained a unique fan base owing to his quirky sartorial choices. Be it pink, neon, and blingy attires or cutting a leopard-inspired cake on his birthday, Wadih El Najjar’s out-of-the-box picks are no secret to his followers. He has amassed a following of 345k on Instagram.

Though he appears to be single, Wadih’s relationship speculation with Elissa, the Global award-winning Lebanese artist and singer, took the internet by storm in 2017, as per Cairo Scene.

The rumors stemmed from Wadih’s frequent social media appearances alongside Elissa, however, the speculation was neither confirmed nor denied by both the parties.

In Dubai Bling, he rose to fame for making random appearances, including helping Loujain Adada. She is a Lebanese model and TV presenter who was once married to Walid Juffali, the late chairman of EA Juffali Brothers and also the chairman of the Saudi American Bank.

He passed away in 2016 after battling cancer. Loujain Adada is the mother of two daughters whom she shared with Juffali.

After the passing of Walid Juffali, she remained single until developing a showmance with Pakistani model Hasnian Lehri on Dubai Bling season 2. He is known for his collaborations with magazines including Allure, Grazia, and Sapphire in the past. Born on February 28, 1989, the 34-year-old took the viewers by surprise by proposing to Loujain Adada in the show’s finale episode.

Her answer to the big question remains unclear. There are no hints on LJ's Instagram either, as she hasn't posted any pictures with Hasnain and hasn’t been seen sporting an engagement ring in any of her pictures.

Her answer to the big question remains unclear. There are no hints on LJ's Instagram either, as she hasn't posted any pictures with Hasnain and hasn't been seen sporting an engagement ring in any of her pictures.