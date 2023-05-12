Walker season 3 finale was rather light-hearted but we received a shocking revelation at the end of the episode. Cordell Walker revealed to Geri a serial killer named The Jackle who had gone underground but had probably returned to her murderous ways. It looks like we have the perfect setting for the show's next season.

This episode of Walker was titled It's a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding and was directed by Steve Robin, with a script written by Anna Fricke and Russel Friend. It aired on The CW on Thursday, May 11.

Walker season 3 finale recap: Who got offered a change to work with the FBI?

The finale episode kicks off a visual of wreckage. A place is shown filled with broken glass, alongwith a blood-covered body also visible on the floor but the corpse's face is not shown. Beside it, there were a couple of flowers.

We then jump to a different scene. Just like the previous season's finale, we see the Walker crew running from an unknown danger. The crew involves Cordell, Liam, and Trey. Even Cassie is running from something and is way ahead of the Walker crew. But unlike last season, everyone manages to reach the safe house on time. Trey reveals that he planned on making Lana join them but was unsure about the idea. Abeline tells him that he too deserved happiness.

We then jump to the scene of Larry and Kelly's wedding. Cordell Walker helps Larry with the wedding arrangements when all of a sudden they get interrupted by Cassie. She reveals that Tessa Graves had given her and Cordell to work with the FBI in the summer.

While the family keeps preparing for the wedding, Trey and Cassie discuss the FBI offer. The former reveals that he was not going to stay in Texas for the rest of his life. Sadie gets invited by Stella as her plus one, leaving Augie upset, as he wanted to invite Sadie instead. Meanwhile, Stella tells Cordell and Augie that she is going to start college in Austin later that year.

Cordell gets a call from Detective Luna and learns that Hollis Miller died in his sleep. However, he gets suspicious since the latter was young and healthy. Cordell asks Luna to check what exactly happened but the latter says that he just called Cordell out of courtesy and has no plans to investigate.

Geri and Cordell discuss the wedding while helping with the arrangements. It finally begins and everyone is having the time of their lives dancing and singing. Bonham congratulates Stella on her decision to go to college while Cordell and Larry discuss Luna's call.

Cordell reveals to Geri the FBI offer. Cassie informs Trey that she is going to accept the FBI offer. The two then tell confess how deeply they care about each other, with Trey telling Cassie that Austin has become home just because of her.

Augie finally tells his father Cordell that he wants to join the army. The latter is a little taken aback and asks for some time to think about it. After the wedding, Cordell tells his son that he is proud of him but the latter needs to finish school before joining the army. After Cordell leaves the room, Stella enters and tells Augie that she loves him.

The wedding is now over so everyone is saying goodbye to Larry and Kelly as well as Bonham and Abeline. Meanwhile, we are shown that someone is ruining a house (as discussed in the beginning). Stella and Sadie come to Geri's place and see it completely trashed. There is also an intruder with a mask.

Suddenly a gunshot takes the intruder down. They remove his mask and he is revealed to be Witt. But by the time Liam arrives with a gun, Witt has disappeared.

Meanwhile, Cordell tells Geri that he wants her to stay with him in the summer. She smiles and the two of them kiss. The former suddenly gets a call from Luna and they discuss about Hollis Miller's death again.

Cordell tells Luna that he is going to call him back and takes a seat. He then reveals to Geri that this could be the work of a dangerous serial killer named The Jackal, who was never found but is probably back. The episode ends here.

