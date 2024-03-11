Wallows concert tour 2024: Dates, venues, and more as band announces tour with vivid short film

Alt-rock band Wallows has found a very creative way of promoting their upcoming tour and album, with the former set to be their biggest yet, using a dream-like short film. The band, consisting of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, will go on a global tour later this year, with their new album, Model, set to go live on May 24, 2024.

Minette spoke to Variety about this, saying:

"I can confidently say this is the first time that I’m really anticipating a tour announcement,...I’m more nervous than ever — but not in a negative way. I know it’s going to go well. I know our fans show up but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it every day."

After the album was announced, Wallows went on to announce a global tour that would also feature special guest Benee.

Wallows concert tour 2024: All dates and venues

Here is a complete list of venues and dates for Wallows' upcoming global tour.

August 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds

August 7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

August 9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

August 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

September 3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

September 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

September 6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

September 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

September 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *^

September 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

October 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

October 5 – Paris, France – Zenith

October 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

October 10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

October 11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

October 12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

October 14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

October 16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

October 18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall

October 19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace

Tickets for the aforementioned tour for Wallows will go live on March 15, 2024. The presale tickets will be available starting March 12.

Stay tuned for more updates on Wallows' concert tour.