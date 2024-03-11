Wallows concert tour 2024: Dates, venues, and more as band announces tour with vivid short film

Alt-rock band Wallows has found a very creative way of promoting their upcoming tour and album, with the former set to be their biggest yet, using a dream-like short film. The band, consisting of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, will go on a global tour later this year, with their new album, Model, set to go live on May 24, 2024.
Minette spoke to Variety about this, saying:
"I can confidently say this is the first time that I’m really anticipating a tour announcement,...I’m more nervous than ever — but not in a negative way. I know it’s going to go well. I know our fans show up but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it every day."
After the album was announced, Wallows went on to announce a global tour that would also feature special guest Benee.
Wallows concert tour 2024: All dates and venues
Here is a complete list of venues and dates for Wallows' upcoming global tour.
- August 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
- August 7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- August 8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
- August 9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall
- August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
- August 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- August 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- August 17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
- August 19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- August 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- August 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- August 24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- August 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- August 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- August 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- August 31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- September 2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
- September 3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *
- September 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
- September 6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *
- September 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
- September 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *^
- September 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *
- September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *
- October 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- October 5 – Paris, France – Zenith
- October 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
- October 10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- October 11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
- October 12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
- October 14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
- October 16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
- October 18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall
- October 19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse
- October 22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace
Tickets for the aforementioned tour for Wallows will go live on March 15, 2024. The presale tickets will be available starting March 12.
Stay tuned for more updates on Wallows' concert tour.