Warrior season 3 episode 6 recap: Why did Ah Sahm kill the Germans? 

Warrior Season 3 is filled with a lot of chaos. While Ah Sahm continues his journey, his enemies seem to be growing with every episode. This time around, he went after a couple of Germans.

This episode of Warrior is titled A Soft Heart Won't Do You No Favors and saw Ah Sahm killing several Germans because the latter had killed a young Chinese boy. Directed by Brett Chan, it was released on July 20, 2023, on Max.

Warrior season 3 episode 6 recap: What happened to Lee and Wang Chao?

Mai Ling introduced Hop Wei to their new printing building, but Young Jun didn't trust the former. Mia Ling informed Jun about Ah Sahm's affair with the printer. Meanwhile, Lee and Wang Chao were being transported to Lee's state. Father Jun told Young Jun that he did not trust Mai Ling too, and they agreed to make a deal with the Germans.

Wang Chao and Lee had a massive argument on the train to Lee's state. Happy Jack didn't help Abigail to look for Lee. Meanwhile, Lee met with his cousins and Aunt Violet. He was wanted in the state because of the murder, and was instantly apprehended upon reaching their destination.

O'Leary attended an affluent party with Douglas, but felt left out. Young Jun, Ah Sahm, and Father Jun arrived at an old church where the Germans used to live and they came to make a deal.

After a few questions, both parties reached an agreement. The Germans were even kind enough to show them around their facility, where Chinese people were working for the Europeans too. The trio was invited to stay over and leave the next day. Young Jun spent his night with a German p*ostitute.

A Chinese kid was being beaten because he stole some things, when Young Jun and Ah Sahm stepped in and released the kid. Meanwhile, in Lee's town, Wang Chao has escaped. He got followed, while Lee was left alone with one of the cousins.

The next day, Young Jun, Father Jun, and Ah Sahm finished the deal, but they saw the corpse of the Chinese kid hanging in the streets on their way out. The trio then headed back to the church to confront the Germans.

A fight began between the Chinese and Germans, where Ah Sahm killed all the Germans; however, Father Jun got injured in this confrontation. In Lee's town, Chao returned after fleeing, and he and Chao killed everyone and buried their bodies.

Warrior synopsis

The show is a crime drama set in the 19th century Chinatown, San Francisco. Amidst brutal gang wars, a Chinese immigrant named Ah Sahm arrives in the city in mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth, he becomes a relentless hitman for one of Chinatown's most powerful organized crime families.