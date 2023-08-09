Warrior season 3 episode 9 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Warrior season 3 episode 9, titled All of Death is a Going Home, is slated to arrive on Max on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The ongoing season will consist of 10 episodes, with the season finale scheduled for August 17, 2023.

Set in the late 1800s, the show follows Ah Sahm, a Chinese martial arts prodigy who comes to America in search of his long-lost sister. However, as soon as he gets to San Francisco, he gets sucked into the bloody turf wars between the Chinese gangs.

After demonstrating his fighting skills, Sahm joins one of the deadliest and most prominent organized Crime families in Chinatown and gains the trust of brothel madam Ah Toy by learning everything about the business from the various members of the gang. It is only then that Sahm reveals his true intentions to Ah Toy and begins his journey to find his sister.

Warrior season 3 episode 9 - The Tong Wars reach a boiling point

A still from Warrior (Image via IMDb)

The upcoming episode will see Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei gang go head-to-head with The Long Zii gang. This rivalry has been brewing for several episodes now and will finally come to fruition as both parties engage in a deadly fight.

What makes the fight between the parties even more intriguing is that The Long Zii gang is rallied by Zing, a former friend of Ah Sahm. This betrayal will personally impact Sahm, and it'll be interesting to see how he overcomes this defection during his fight.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Ah Sahm makes a bold sacrifice to protect Yan Mi."

Another important storyline that the episode will shed light on is Mai Ling's position during the war and whether she'll finally surrender or retaliate against The Long Zii gang.

Warrior synopsis

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A crime drama that takes place in the latter half of the 19th century during brutal gang wars in San Francisco's Chinatown, it follows martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who arrives in the City of Lights under mysterious circumstances. Once he proves his prowess as a fighter, Sahm becomes a hit man for one of Chinatown's most powerful organized crime families."

"As he is mentored by the son of the crime family's leader, learning the ins and outs of gang warfare, Al Sahm wins the confidence of brothel madam Ah Toy, eventually revealing to her his true intentions. "Warrior" is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and features a largely Asian cast," it further reads.

Warrior is host to an exceptionally talented star cast, including Andrew Koji in the lead role. The actor has garnered much appreciation from critics and audiences worldwide for his powerful performance in the show.

The show also features numerous other essaying pivotal roles, including Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Kieran Bew as Bill O'Hara, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, and Dean S. Jagger as Dylan Leary, among others.

Warrior season 3 episode 9 premieres on Max on August 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 pm PT.