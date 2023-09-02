Was Lisa from The Ultimatum really pregnant? Star sheds light on life with Brian after the show

The Ultimatum cast members Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye took fans by surprise when they left the show early after host Nick Lachey announced that the former was pregnant. During the reunion episode of the show, which aired on August 30, 2023, the duo confirmed that they had welcomed a baby boy, Mason into the world and spoke about the same in an interview with Us Weekly on August 30, 2023.

The duo shed light on their life as parents and also spoke about their relationship. While they have not gotten engaged yet, Lisa confirmed that they are still together. She mentioned that they were focusing on "nurturing" the family and "making sure that everything's in place for the kids."

"Things are good" - The Ultimatum's Lisa and Brian open up about their relationship

Lisa shed light on life as a new mom and mentioned that her day revolves entirely around her son. She stated that she was "obsessed" with him and loved motherhood.

“The baby is chunky and healthy! He is just the cutest thing…I love it (motherhood). Love it! When you have a child and just, like, looking at him, those tiny hands, those eyes, like, you just become obsessed. So I’m literally obsessed over him right now. He’s all I talk about with everybody,” she told Us Weekly.

Brian was also vocal about his transition into fatherhood. He mentioned that his focus in life had shifted dramatically and that his family was the center of his world. He stressed the importance of providing a stable and loving environment for his son and Lisa as he said:

“Fatherhood has changed me for the better…Definitely in terms of, you know, the things I prioritize now. (Newborn) comes first and foremost, and our household comes first. … I’m just making sure that I’m giving him and his mother the love that they deserve.”

The couple's relationship has also seen significant changes after The Ultimatum. They mentioned that they are currently focusing on nurturing their family. They also stated that while they're not engaged yet, they both wish to get married in the near future.

“Me and Brian are still together. Things are good, living together, nurturing our family, making sure that everything’s in place for the kids,” Lisa said.

The Ultimatum couple had been tight-lipped about the birth of their son, adhering to a confidentiality agreement with the show. However, they officially announced the news during the reunion episode.

The episode set the record straight with regard to Lisa's pregnancy, as many wondered if she was in fact expecting a child when she and Brian left the show abruptly. However, the reunion put an end to these speculations, and the cast of the show and fans across the world congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Before the couple left The Ultimatum, Lisa faced backlash from viewers as she was seen slapping Brian during an argument on the show. This became one of the most talked-about incidents of season 2 and she later expressed her regret about the same.

She also praised Brian for his forgiving nature as she said:

“I’ve been talking about the argument and I completely forgot about that. I definitely regret that — it was not my proudest moment whatsoever… I’ve apologized at length to Brian. … I always say, ‘Thank God he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man,’ because he comforted me.”

The Ultimatum fans are now excited to see the couple embark on a new journey as parents and can't wait to see glimpses of their life together online.