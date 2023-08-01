"Wasn't in my bingo card this year": BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to the unexpected interaction between the SEVEN singer and Ed Sheeran

BTS’ Jungkook recently had an unexpected interaction with British singer-composer Ed Sheeran, and ARMYs are loving the mini-reunion between the two global artists. Recently, the idol guested on the radio platform Audacy to promote his new solo single SEVEN, featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto.

BTS' Jungkook dished about his new single, his thoughts on embarking upon a solo journey, and what the future holds for him. A couple of days later, the same radio platform interviewed Ed Sheeran and informed him that BTS’ Jungkook had a question for him as well.

Jungkook had asked a simple question with no easy answers. The BTS maknae asked Ed Sheeran if he would rather do without his guitar or favorite food for an entire month. Needless to say, ARMYs are happy to see this heartwarming interaction between BTS’ Jungkook and Ed Sheeran. One fan, @k00inLUV, shared a clip from the interview, and noted how they didn't expect it.

“Wasn’t in my bingo card this year.”

BTS’ Jungkook asks Ed Sheeran a playful question via the radio platform Audacy

When offered an opportunity to ask Ed Sheeran a question, BTS’ Jungkook dialled up the humor by asking him to make a rather difficult choice. The BTS maknae asked the Shape of You singer if he would rather do without his guitar or go without his favorite food for an entire month.

“Hey Ed! It’s Jungkook. Here is a would-you-rather game for you. Would you rather choose a situation where you can’t play the guitar for a month versus can’t eat your favourite food for a month?”

Ed Sheeran smiled and commented “Hi, nice to see you,” before replying to his question and signing off with a laugh.

“The situation I would choose is not eat my favorite food for a month because I have a lot of other favorite foods. So I would just be like, I’m not going to eat curry for the month and I’d eat other things. So I don’t know. Or does that just mean I am eating sh*te for the month?”

Audacy @Audacy pic.twitter.com/KE7495VKqi We gave @bts_bighit's #JungKook the opportunity to ask @edsheeran one question, and here's what he wanted to know 🌮 🥞

Although it was a not face-to-face interaction between the two global stars, fans were happy to see Ed Sheeran respond to BTS’ Jungkook’s playful question in a sporting manner. Additionally, ARMYs were delighted to see that there is no love lost between the two singers despite not interacting with each other in person.

For those unversed, Ed Sheeran has also previously collaborated with BTS on the songs Make it Right from their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona and the 2021 English single, Permission to Dance. Interestingly, BTS and Ed Sheeran have never met each other in person and have only communicated via interviews and exchanging music.

Ed Sheeran is lovingly referred to as “ARMY’s boy” after Bangtan referred to Halsey as “their girl” as a way of thanking her for collaborating with them on Boy With Love. Thus, ARMYs are happy to see BTS’ Jungkook and Ed Sheeran rekindle their friendship in a unique manner, showcasing their incredible sense of humor.

BTS and Ed Sheeran have collaborated on two songs so far

In a past interview with 102.7KIISFM, BTS revealed that their b-side track Make it Right was Ed Sheeran’s gift to the septet, marking their first-ever collaboration. Although the two global stars had never met each other, it didn’t stop them from praising each other’s work.

RM revealed that Ed Sheeran contacted their management and expressed interest in sharing some of his songs with Bangtan. Ed Sheeran sent Make it Right as a “present” to the septet.

“He said [he had] a present, and he actually sent the song for us.”

Bangtan collaborated with Ed Sheeran again on their 2021 English single Permission to Dance. In an interview with BBC Radio1, V remarked that it “was incredible,” commending Ed Sheeran’s songwriting skills. J-hope revealed Ed Sheeran’s voice is used in the guide for Permission to Dance, in addition to producing the song alongside Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews.

ARMYs are hoping BTS and Ed Sheeran collaborate again and, hopefully, this time in person.