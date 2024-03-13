Watch: Love is Blind season 6 reunion new promo teases shocking revelation about Matthew 

Love is Blind season 6 recently ended with one couple getting married, and the upcoming reunion is set to shed light on the cast members' lives after the show. The teasers of promos of the reunion, set to release on March 13, at 9 pm ET, have increased the excitement in the fandom.

In one such promo clip, the Love is Blind season 6 hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, are seen unveiling unseen clips from Matthew's time in the pods. Matthew received heaps of backlash online after he said the same things to two women, AD and Amber, in the pods and the upcoming reunion is now set to shed further light on his pod dates.

The episode will also focus on the situation revolving around Jeramey, Clay's decision at the altar, and more.

What did the Love is Blind season 6 promo reveal about Matthew?

While Matthew's romantic talks with multiple women in the pods were addressed and ousted in the ladies' lounge during the show, viewers did not get to witness his dates with Amber in-depth as the episodes focused only on his chats with AD to a great extent.

Addressing the same, Nick Lachey said in the promo, "Should we watch now and see?" and the cast members responded, "Yes" in unison. The clip showed Matthew addressing his bond with AD and telling Amber:

"I thought I knew yesterday who I was here for. And after today with you. I am not sure."

In the pods, Matthew was seen hitting it off with AD. He also confessed his feelings for her and expressed that he was sure of his choice. He told her he would run away with her if she wanted to and said:

"You give me the word: If you wanna leave, I'll leave with you ... I'll take you to the top of a mountain and propose to you, I don't care. Just say, 'Matthew, let's get the hell of out here.'"

However, in the ladies' lounge, AD found out that he had been having similar chats with Amber, who spoke about her date with the contestant and told AD:

"He talked about asking my dad [for his blessing] and if he can't do that, we can leave [the show]. I was like, 'I'm fine with that, I'll leave too.'"

The women spoke to each other about their dates with Matthew and realized that he had been telling them the same things. AD expressed her shock about the same and stated that what Matthew told Amber was "almost verbatim" to the discussions he had with her.

The two ladies consoled each other and decided to fight back. AD's confrontation with Matthew was screened for viewers, and he admitted his mistakes before he decided to leave the show.

None of the cast members spoke about his actions since the pods, making the reunion episode the first time they will address the topic with proof at hand.

What else to expect from Love is Blind season 6 reunion?

The official trailer of the reunion of Love is Blind season 6 hints at several shocking twists. Jess and Jimmy are seen confronting each other yet again after their chat ahead of the wedding episode of the show.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Trevor is asked about the rumors about him allegedly being in a relationship with someone off the show while he was filming Love is Blind. Sarah Ann, seated next to Jeramey on the reunion couch, is also seen confronting Laura. Clay is then seen speaking about his feelings for AD and shedding light on his decision at the altar.

Apart from the scenes captured in the trailer, the Love is Blind season 6 reunion, which will air on March 13, is also set to cover the reason behind Kenneth's refusal to continue the experiment with Brittany, Jimmy, and Chelsea's disagreements, AD's views on Clay, Amy and Johnny's journey, and more.

All the 6 seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.