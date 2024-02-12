Watch: Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval caught making out with Victoria Lee during concert

Tom Sandoval, a well-known figure from the reality show Vanderpump Rules, was recently seen showing affection with Victoria Lee Robinson. His band's concert, which took place on February 10, 2024, in Music Box, San Diego, CA, sparked attention and questions about the nature of their relationship. This incident, captured during a concert, has garnered significant attention.

Sandoval has been in the public eye for previous relationships with Ariana Madix and an affair with Rachel Leviss during Vanderpump Rules. He is now in the spotlight for his involvement with Robinson, an American model and makeup artist. While Robinson is known for associations such as a 2016 link to Leonardo DiCaprio, she has more recently focused on entrepreneurship with her beauty brand, VLR Cosmetics.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson ignite romance rumors with concert kiss

Expand Tweet

Recently, in Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras' tour, the performer and Victoria Lee Robinson were seen in what appeared to be an intimate moment. This incident comes after Sandoval's appearance on the Billie and the Kid podcast, where he referred to Robinson as his "addiction" following their initial date. The podcast aired on February 8, 2024, on YouTube. Tom’s exact statement was,

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people.”

He also stated,

“She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool…She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Victoria Lee Robinson has worked as a model with Ford Modeling Agency, appearing in high-profile fashion magazines such as Vogue and Elle. Her modeling career includes walking the runway for renowned designers at major events.

More recently, in 2023, she expanded into entrepreneurship by launching a beauty brand called VLR Cosmetics, which offers cosmetic products for the eyes, lips, and face.

Rumors linking Robinson and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval began circulating in December 2023 when they were spotted together at a music festival.

Sandoval and Robinson have not officially announced or confirmed their relationship status. However, in late January 2024, both shared Instagram posts that featured the two of them, thus, fueling speculation that they were romantically involved.

An explicit confirmation has still not been provided by either party at this time other than Sandoval describing Robinson as a "addiction" on a podcast.

Tom Sandoval with Lee Robinson (Image via Bravo and Instagram/tomsandoval1)

The intense public curiosity around famous couples can obscure the boundary between their private lives and public personas, as shown by the attention on Sandoval and Robinson's romance after it was revealed at a concert.

Sandoval's personal relationships have drawn particular public scrutiny due to his star status on Vanderpump Rules. His lengthy previous relationship with co-star Ariana Madix made headlines when it ended messily amidst Sandoval's affair with another cast member, Rachel Leviss.

This infidelity not only terminated Sandoval's relationship with Madix but also caused substantial fan uproar among followers of the Vanderpump Rules. All in all, Sandoval's recent involvement with Robinson marks a new chapter in his personal life, one that has quickly captured the attention of both the public and the media.

The concert incident involving Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson seems more than just a moment of public affection. While it adds another layer to the narrative of Sandoval's personal life, it also brings Robinson into a more prominent position in the public sphere.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE