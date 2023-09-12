American social media influencer Everleigh Labrant's new song Like Taylor Swift has left the internet divided. On September 4, the 10-year-old, who frequently appears in the social media content of her mother Savannah LaBrant and stepdad Cole LaBrant, debuted her first song and music video which has been inspired by her admiration for Taylor Swift.

In the three-minute 37-second video, Labrant sings about shifting to Tennessee to discover who she is, making her parents happy, and enjoying radio tunes in the backseat of a car. In the chorus, she sings:

"Mу hair іs blоwing through thе wind / Taylor Swift on the radio all weekend. Ѕwеet teа, sixteen, on my trampоlіnе, yeah."

Later, Everleigh dropped several titles from Taylor Swift's songs in a bridge that has gone viral on social media platform TikTok. The lyrics read:

"Every single dау all I wanna do iѕ this / And dо іt like Taylor Swift / Like a love story / Like а dеar Јohn / Like a bad bloоd / Аnd kind of like our song/ Like I knew you were trоuble / You bеlong with me / Are you ready for it? / Are уоu 22? / Mаdе you shake it off / Or look at what yоu made me do / Nevеr grow up / Never fіnd а lover / Sparkѕ fly, fifteеn / Can I get a cruel summer?"

The song quickly went viral online, with netizens being divided on their stance on Everleigh Labrant's song. One of them commented:

Internet users react to Everleigh Labrant's Like Taylor Swift music video

After Everleigh Labrant's music video for her first song Like Taylor Swift went viral, Facebook users were left divided. Several users praised and supported the little girl and lauded her talent at such a young age.

Others criticized her for trying to be like Swift while using "auto-tune," with some of them mocking her stating the Blank Space singer might sue her for this.

JoJo Siwa defended Everleigh Labrant's new song

After people criticized Everleigh Labrant's new song Like Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa took to her TikTok handle to slam the critics. She begins defending the song by noting that just like Everleigh Labrant, she also grew up in front of the internet while urging people to "lose your ego and grow up."

As per E! News, she wrote:

"First, this song is adorable (and insanely catchy). And second… Bullying isnt cool, it's not funny, and it's not trendy, ever… especially when it's directed at a 10 year old and her first song by people much older than her. Some even adults."

Siwa also slammed critics for being "embarrassed" by themselves if they mocked the video.

"I also, without a doubt, can say that Everleigh is one of the kindest and hardest working kids I’ve ever had [the] joy of getting to be around and she absolutely deserves all the love and success she has.”

As of writing, the 10-year-old's family has not responded to the backlash faced on the music video.