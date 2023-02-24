We Bridge, a two-day music festival in Las Vegas dedicated to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, just announced its inaugural edition, set to take place on April 21 and 22, 2023.

The festival made the announcement via a post on its official Instagram page.

Tickets for the event are available from the official website of the festival, https://webridgeexpo.com, as well as www.axs.com. General tickets are priced at $300 and $500 plus processing fees. VIP C tickets are priced at $900 plus processing fees. VIP B tickets are priced at $1200 plus processing fees. VIP A tickets are priced at $1,500 plus processing fees. Diamond VIP tickets are priced at $3,000 plus processing fees.

MONSTA X and ENHYPEN set to headline We Bridge

South Korean boy bands MONSTA X, best known for their single Beautiful Liar, and ENHYPEN, who had their first success with the EP Border: Day One, have been selected to headline days 1 and 2 of the festival, respectively.

The full list of artists at the festival is listed below:

April 21, 2023

MONSTA X

Kang Daniel

Dreamcatcher

Oneus

Cix

Jessi

April 22, 2023

ENHYPEN

Be'O

Oneus

Viviz

fromis_9

We Bridge is a collaborative effort between Infinite Prospects Entertainment and MGM International, who are best known for bringing BTS to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment, shared that they wanted to “bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands” within the Asian community.

“I’m honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world. With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community.”

He also spoke about the importance of the K-pop acts heading to We Bridge 2023.

“We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

More about the artists at We Bridge 2023

ENHYPEN is a band formed by Belift Lab during the I-land competition show, with band members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki all being contestants in the show. The band released their first EP, Border: Day One, in 2021 to critical acclaim, with the album quickly becoming a chart topper in Japan and Korea.

The group followed it up with their first studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, released in 2021, and Sadame, released in 2022, with the latter being the group's debut Japanese album.

MONSTA X was formed through the survival show No.Mercy, produced by Starship Entertainment. The group, consisting of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M, released their debut album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter, to critical and commercial acclaim, selling more than 150,000 copies within a year of the album's release in 2017.

Jessica Ho, better known by her stage name Jessi, is a Korean-American rapper who broke into the music world as part of the hip-hop group Uptown before eventually gaining critical success as a solo artist with her second EP, Nuna, released in 2020.

