"We're not gonna bat a thousand": American Idol judge Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry against fan backlash after season 21

American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently defended his co-judge, Katy Perry's mom-shaming and "wear less glitter" comments of the contestants. While season 21 of American Idol had interested and excited fans, it also stirred up some controversy with Katy Perry at the center.

Speaking to the press backstage at Nissan Stadium before his CMA Fest performance, Luke Bryan empathized with Katy Perry's position. He said that viewers were very hard on the Dark Horse singer during the recent season of American Idol.

Bryan said that they all got the backlash since they were judging the kids that people were falling in love with at home. He added:

"We're not gonna bat a thousand, as judges."

"We're doing the best we can": Luke Bryan on defending Katy Perry

Katty Perry's season 21 journey on American Idol was not without controversy. During auditions, she made a comment about contestant Sara Beth Liebe, jokingly implying that she had been "laying on the table too much."

This sparked accusations of "mom-shaming" against Perry as Liebe accused her of the same in a TikTok video and she later quit the competition as well. However, Liebe later expressed gratitude towards the show and Perry who tried to convince her to stay, suggesting that any misunderstandings had been resolved.

Luke Bryan said that as judges, he, Perry, and Lionel Richie have been put in tough spots in the past. However, the three of them still continued since they were the ones who have to criticize the contestants that are loved by the viewers.

Luke explained that as judges, they get set up and fall on the sword a lot of times and have a lot of people being very vocal on social media. He added:

"My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can."

In another instance, Katy Perry was booed by the audience after suggesting that contestant Nutsa Buzaladze wear less glitter on stage. She told Nutsa that every time the latter is on the stage, it's like she "glitter bomb[s]" the stage. The judge then went on to tell the contestant that the next time she took the stage, Perry wanted to see her without a single piece of glitter and even said:

"I know that is going to be hard.”

Additionally, the Roar singer faced criticism for not providing feedback to contestant Wé Ani. Despite these incidents, Luke Bryan defended Perry, dismissing the backlash as unwarranted. He said that she was picked on for trying to have fun while making a TV show.

Luke Bryan noted that one couldn't be "so safe in the moment" that they were so homogenized that they couldn't even make a joke or have a fun moment. He noted that sometimes they just have to say the stuff and added that he might be the person they pick on next year.

However, it is worth noting that Luke Bryan isn't the only one defending Katy Perry. A contestant of American Idol season 21, Oliver Steele, also took to Instagram to deny any claims of the Firework singer being a bully.

He wrote that neither was Katy a bully nor does she shame anyone. He said that she had an incredible ability to "not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back." Steele went on to say that while he loved all the judges, Perry always seemed to be able to look into his soul and know what was bothering him or what he was struggling with.

As American Idol continues, the judges strive to deliver their best while embracing the occasional disagreements with fans.

American Idol season 21 finale aired on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

