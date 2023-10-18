"We've shot half the movie": Unfair pay at Disney puts Deadpool 3 release at risk

In the world of blockbuster films like Deadpool 3, behind-the-scenes complexities often overshadow the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. The production of this film, being one of the most eagerly anticipated ones, finds itself caught in the crossfire of two significant challenges: the ongoing actor's strike and controversies stemming from Disney's pay practices. Here's an excerpt from what director Shawn Levy said to The Wrap:

“Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

As fans eagerly await the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film's future remains shrouded in uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the cast and crew of Deadpool 3 embarked on a journey to create the third installment of this fan-favorite franchise.

Filming took place in the United Kingdom, promising the return of beloved characters, including Emma Corrin from The Crown and Matthew Macfadyen from Succession. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic.

How did the SAG-AFTRA strike affect Deadpool 3?

The progress of this film came to an abrupt halt when the actor's strike was initiated. SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, began the strike on July 14, 2023, causing disruptions across the industry, including the production of Deadpool 3. As the strike commenced, filming was suspended, and uncertainty loomed over when production would resume.

The stakes are high for Disney and Marvel Studios, with Deadpool 3 initially slated for release on May 3, 2024. The strike has placed a significant question mark over whether the film can adhere to this release date, and there is a growing concern that the movie's launch may be postponed if the strike continues for an extended period.

Director Shawn Levy sheds light on Deadpool 3's release date

Director Shawn Levy, when discussing the film's uncertain fate, acknowledged that the ongoing actor's strike has cast a shadow of doubt over the movie's release date. While the creative team behind Deadpool 3 remains committed to bringing the film to audiences as soon as possible, Levy did not provide a specific release window.

The original May 3, 2024, release date was removed from the calendar a few months ago. Current forecasts suggest that the film may only grace theaters at the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Disney's disputes will affect many projects

Deadpool 3 is not the sole victim of the industry-wide turmoil brought about by the actor's strike. Several other projects within the Disney ecosystem, including those in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, have found themselves grappling with disputes and uncertainty. The root of this turmoil can be traced back to Disney's handling of the release of Black Widow.

The contentious pay practices of the entertainment giant came under intense scrutiny, as it used questionable tactics to pay artists less than what many perceived as fair compensation. Disney's actions ignited a firestorm of discontent that reverberated throughout the industry, casting a pall over the release of other films.

Final thoughts

As fans anxiously await the return of their favorite antihero, the uncertainties surrounding the actor's strike and Disney's payment disputes have cast a shadow over the rumored delay in the release of Deadpool 3. The future of the Merc with a Mouth hangs in the balance, leaving audiences eager for updates on its production and release.

In a world where Hollywood's glittering façade often masks the behind-the-scenes turmoil, the latest Deadpool is a testament to the complexities and challenges that shape the industry.