What is the Adaptive fashion trend? 5 best brands to make a change

The adaptive fashion trend, a new inclusion in the realm of functional attire, accentuates the innovation in apparel for people with disabilities. The fashion industry undergoes rapid evolution, branching out creatively in response to various essential aspects.

The term 'Adaptive Fashion' refers to clothing made for those who have difficulty moving bodily parts. For example, an elderly person with arthritis may struggle to lace up a sneaker, presenting chances for slip-on shoe advancements.

Adaptive fashion clothing differs slightly from standard attire. Before buying clothes for them, one must check certain aspects. Opting for a brand with proficiency in adaptive wear is crucial, which ensures optimal choices.

Nowadays, several brands venture towards adaptive fashion, providing numerous options to choose from. Starting from Tommy Hilfiger to Victoria's Secret, all the brands are opening fresh lineups for adaptive attire. Some of the best adaptive clothing brands are listed below.

Unhidden and others come under the best adaptive fashion brands to make a change

1) Unhidden: The Trendy Attire

Unhidden, the pioneer in adaptive fashion, was founded by Victoria Jenkins. Being proficient in luxury street fashion and working with Victoria Beckham, Jenkins intended to bring a revolution to the adaptive fashion world.

Since 2016, the brand has been catering to disabled people, offering an assortment of trendy clothing.

The Hi-Lo Shirt, one of the best-selling garments, is crafted with tape facilities at the front and sleeves for individuals in wheelchairs. Her recent collaboration with Lucy and Yak introduces an array of dungarees at affordable prices, starting at $55.89.

2) IZ-Adaptive: The Functional Wear

Izzy Camilleri, the fashion designer who worked for the paralysis clients, established her lineup in 2009. Addressing the hurdles of people with difficulties, Izzy innovated 'The seamless Back Pant,' which reduces the risk of pressure from soreness.

Starting from faux leather skirts to plaided pants, Izzy garnered a huge range of fashionable clothes for both men and women. Turtle neck sweater with Dolman sleeve, one of the best sellers and a great option for winter, is available for $110.

3) Victoria's Secret: The Innerwear

In the realm of adaptive fashion, Victoria's Secret introduced its fresh venture for disabled women on the runway of Dreams at New York Fashion Week, offering an array of bras and panties. The brand discarded the standard hooks and replaced them with magnetic closures.

Victoria's Secret collaborated with Gamut Management to create the finest lingerie for women. The Pink series bras and panties with front closures are the best-selling goods. This adaptive lingerie starts at $36 and comes in a variety of shades and patterns.

4) Tommy Hilfiger: The Classic Attire

Tommy Hilfiger, a highly acclaimed brand, unveiled its fresh lineup for disabled people. The brand accentuated functionality, integrating easy closure and more sensory facilities.

Tommy Hilfiger offers an assortment for men, women, and kids, continuing the retro American aesthetics. The Cargo Chino jogger, a top-rated product from the brand, incorporates cord lock fasteners, allowing the wearer to open it single-handedly and costs $89.50.

5) Auf Augenhoehe: Fashion Wears For Little People

Sema Gedik noticed a need for utilitarian apparel for little kids while watching her cousin, and she promoted a slew of trendy garments for them. Auf Augenhoehe specializes in creating attractive clothing for tiny women with simple sizing charts.

The 80Den leggings, one of the coveted attire, are suitable for fashion enthusiasts without compromising comfort. It costs around $20. The 40Den tights, priced at $18, are another best-selling from the brand, meticulously designed for petite women.

The fashion industry fuels the fire of different genres, exploring different necessities. Like plus size fashion, designers and brands look into adaptive fashion trends to cater to individuals with difficulties in wearing clothes. Starting from Unhidden to Victoria's Secret, renowned fashion brands showcased their attire with deformed people.

While classic brands like Tommy Hilfiger encourage the trend, some emerging brands like June Adaptive produce footwear, and Ruck and Buck crafts senior adaptive wear. Such brands bring evolution in the fashion realm.