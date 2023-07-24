What advice did Kandi Burruss give RHONY newbie Erin Lichy while on WWHL? Details explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and The Real Housewives of New York City's Erin Lichy appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently. As part of their appearance on the show, the two stars discussed current trending topics in the Bravo world.

In the meantime, Andy Cohen asked Kandi if she had any advice for Erin Lichy who joined The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 as a new cast member.

In addition to the fact that this is Erin Lichy's first season in the Real Housewives franchise, Kandi, the "longest-running housewife," provided her with some useful advice. In Kandi's words:

“Always tell the truth, you never want them to run the camera back on you and own anything that you say or do and just stand on it. Don't allow them to make you feel bad about your feelings or what you think. Stand on it.”

Two episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 have already been released, and the third episode will air on July 30, 2023. Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are among the new cast members this season.

Who is Erin Lichy, a new RHONY cast member?

Erin Lichy hails from Manhattan and currently lives in Tribeca. During her undergraduate studies, she attended State University at Albany. Following this, she earned her graduate degree from NYU. Her career in real estate began when she was just 19 years old, and now she works with a company called Douglas Elliman.

Erin Lichy has three children with her husband Abraham Lichy, with whom she got married back in June 2012. Additionally, according to Erin Lichy's Bravo Description:

"Born and raised in Manhattan, Erin Lichy is a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn't afraid to stir the pot. Her naturally keen eye for spotting the next trend and die-hard work ethic has led to a prominent reputation in the New York real estate scene, in addition to running an interior design firm.”

The document also mentions:

“With the only things more important than her career being her three children and husband Abe, this cosmopolitan is the definition of an overachiever who loves nothing more than to prove she can do it all.”

Here's what else happened at WWHL featuring Kandi Burruss and Erin Lichy

Additionally, when Kandi Burruss was asked about her feud with Kim Zolciak-Biermann in the interview, she denied holding any grudge against Kim. In response, Andy pointed out the fact that they do have issues with each other, and Kandi stated the following:

“The last time I saw her she was extremely nice and she was acting like I was coming up to her, she was saying 'Oh girl come on let's hug.' you know that was so long ago, she was saying that to me and I was glad to reciprocate it because I don't I don't have a wish to keep that going.”

Additionally, Kandi Burruss talked about how Kim's behavior differed from what she said in one position, but in the show, Kim was acting differently and bringing up the feud. Throughout the years, the two stars have shaded each other on various topics, whether it was Kim talking about Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker, or their Twitter comments.

In addition, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on July 30, 2023, on Bravo. Meanwhile, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can watch the latest episode of season 15 on July 30, 2023.