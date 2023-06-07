What is Amazon Freevee's Tribunal Justice all about? Release date, air time, trailer, and more

On Friday, June 9, 2023, Amazon Freevee's highly anticipated series, Tribunal Justice, will premiere at 12:01 am ET, introducing a groundbreaking concept in the world of justice. Created by the renowned Judy Sheindlin, the show features a panel of three esteemed judges collectively adjudicating real cases.

With Petri Hawkins Byrd, Adam Levy, Patricia DiMango, and Tanya Acker at the helm, this unique approach aims to provide accessible justice and entertain viewers simultaneously. This show challenges the traditional format of courtroom dramas by offering a fresh take on the judicial process.

Here is the synopsis of Tribunal Justice as stated by IMDb:

"Features a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases."

Drawing inspiration from real cases, the series aims to provide a platform for individuals seeking justice to have their disputes heard in a public forum. By employing a panel of three judges, this show brings together a diverse range of legal expertise, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the cases presented.

Tribunal Justice: A revolutionary approach to adjudicating real cases

The trailer for Tribunal Justice provides a captivating glimpse into the highs and lows that unfold inside the courtroom. With three judges working collectively, the trailer teases the suspense of these legal professionals deliberating to reach a single verdict.

From the trailer, it becomes evident that this show presents a refreshing blend of both unique and familiar cases, all of which receive equal scrutiny and evaluation within the courtroom. This promises a diverse range of legal scenarios and ensures that viewers will be captivated by the show's compelling and balanced approach to justice.

Tribunal Justice, a panel-based show, showcases the talents of Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, who gained recognition as judges on Judy Sheindlin's CBS Media Ventures panel court program, Hot Bench. Joining them is Adam Levy, Sheindlin's son, and a former District Attorney.

The beloved former Judge Judy bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, takes on the role of a bailiff in this new show. Distributed by Scott Koondel's Sox Entertainment, just like Judy Justice, this show is the latest collaboration between Koondel and Sheindlin, who have enjoyed a professional partnership spanning over two decades.

Everything to know about the exceptional crew of Tribunal Justice

Tribunal Justice brings together renowned judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and former District Attorney Adam Levy, along with the beloved Petri Hawkins-Byrd as the show's bailiff. This panel-based show, distributed by Sox Entertainment under the collaboration of Judy Sheindlin and Scott Koondel, presents a refreshing concept within the court genre.

DiMango, a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge, brings her expertise in criminal law. Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles, adds her insights. Levy, a former District Attorney, contributes his experience and training as an instructor for legal institutes.

With DiMango and Acker's successful track records on Hot Bench and Levy's background as a former District Attorney, the panel of judges in Tribunal Justice promises insightful and well-rounded judgments

The series revolves around a panel of three experienced judges collectively presiding over real cases, providing a comprehensive evaluation through their diverse legal expertise. Sheindlin serves as the creator and executive producer alongside co-executive producer Sandra Allen, with Scott Koondel as an executive producer.

Mark your calendars for Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:01 am ET to watch Tribunal Justice exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

Poll : 0 votes